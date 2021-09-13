‘Hawkeye’ trailer puts Marvel fans in the holiday spirit

Get ready to celebrate the holidays with Hawkeye, the latest Marvel original TV series coming to Disney Plus on Nov. 24. The first trailer for the show has been released, which sees Jeremy Renner return to his role as the arrow-slinging Avenger with an unexpected protege played by Hailee Steinfeld.

With the release of the Hawkeye trailer, we also get the official synopsis for the series, which focuses on Renner’s Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) attempting to enjoy the holidays with his family for the first time in a long time. But when a presence from Clint’s past comes back into the picture, he is forced to team up with a young archer with dreams of being a superhero, Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), to save the day and make sure that he is home for Christmas.

Joining the bow-wielding duo will be Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox. Black Widow star Florence Pugh is also expected to pop up in the series. Rhy Thomas (Saturday Night Live, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch) and Bert and Bertie (The Great, Troop Zero) directed the series.

With the trailer offering the first real look at Hawkeye, the reveal that the show has a holiday setting (complete with Perry Como’s “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” playing over the trailer) is probably a bit of a surprise. But damn does it not look like fun at first glance, complete with some promising mentor, mentee banter and apparently a Broadway musical based on Captain America.

Give the trailer a watch for yourself directly below.

Hawkeye will be the fourth Marvel original series to debut on the Disney Plus streaming service in 2021, following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Thus far, only Loki has been confirmed for a second season (though Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will star as the new Captain America in an upcoming Marvel movie). We expect that Hawkeye will serve as a passing of the torch from Renner to Steinfeld, but Marvel likes to keep their plans close to the chest, so we’ll just have to wait and see how it all unfolds.

Hawkeye will drop its first episode the day before Thanksgiving this year (Nov. 24), with new episodes releasing each following Wednesday (there are expected to be eight episodes).

To watch Hawkeye, or catch up with any of the Marvel Disney Plus series, you need a Disney Plus streaming subscription. Signing up for one will cost you $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a year-long commitment), or you can go for the Disney Bundle, which pairs Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a monthly fee of $13.99.