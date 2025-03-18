How to watch Good American Family: stream the drama series based on a true story

The newest drama series hitting streaming is based on a controversial true story: Good American Family lands on Wednesday, March 19 to tell the story of Natalia Grace Barnett.

Natalia Grace was a Ukrainian girl with dwarfism who was adopted by an Indiana family in 2010, however this family later claimed that she was actually much older and was just pretending to be a child. Cue a series of court cases, DNA tests and a tough ride for Natalia Grace herself, as people tried to understand her story.

Good American Family adapts her journey with a focus on the Barnett family who initially took her in, with Ellen Pompeo playing mother Kristine and Mark Duplass playing father Michael. Dule Hill, Christina Hendricks and Kim Shaw round out the cast.

It could be one of the big new drama shows to watch this year, so here's where to watch Good American Family.



How to watch Good American Family in the US

TV fans in the US will be able to watch Good American Family by using the streaming service Hulu, with the series made as an original show for the platform.

You can subscribe to Hulu for $9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier or $18.99 for ad-free, however I often recommend people sign up via the Disney Bundle, which gets you Hulu alongside Disney Plus for $10.99 per month (or more for ad-free or ESPN Plus included). There are sometimes other Hulu deals which save you money on streaming.

The first two episodes of Good American Family will land on Hulu on Wednesday, March 19, and after that one new episode will arrive each week. Here's that full schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday, March 19

Episode 2: Wednesday, March 19

Episode 3: Wednesday, March 26

Episode 4: Wednesday, April 2

Episode 5: Wednesday, April 9

Episode 6: Wednesday, April 16

Episode 7: Wednesday, April 23

Episode 8: Wednesday, April 30

How to watch Good American Family in the UK

You're going to have to wait to watch Good American Family in the UK, as it's only going to stream on Wednesday, May 7. At least all eight episode will become available at once, instead of weekly.

You'll have to sign up for Disney Plus in order to watch Good American Family, which is where many Hulu shows arrive in the UK.

Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month for its ad-supported tier and £7.99 for ad-free, and the latter also has an annual plan which will set you back £79.99 for a year of streaming. Sometimes Disney Plus deals reduce the price further.

How to watch Good American Family in Australia

You can watch Good American Family on Disney Plus in Australia, and unlike in the UK, you won't have to wait to stream it.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month for a subscription, and while there's a $17.99 plan too, you don't need this to stream Good American Family.

The series will debut with two episode on Wednesday, March 19 and one more will join them each week. That's the same release schedule as in the US.