HBO Max announces its second wave of originals, starting on June 18

Source: HBO Max (Image credit: HBO Max)

When HBO Max launches on May 27 , it'll be a mix of old favorites from the premium network, as well as all kinds of new originals.

And today HBO Max has announced the second wave of original shows that'll be coming later this summer.

"We want to provide audiences with a wide-ranging and consistent flow of high-quality programming across all genres," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a press release. "From scripted series and intimate documentaries, to premium animation for kids and adults, to feature length films from teams at the top of their game, our creators bring it all, each with their own unique take, building a slate of originals that is nothing short of amazing."

Here's the full list of the second wave of originals coming to HBO Max:

June 18: Karma — an unscripted kids adventure competition series hosted by YouTuber Michelle Khare

June 25: Season 2 of Doom Patrol; Season 2 of Sesame Street Workshop's Esme & Roy; Season 3 of Search Party; Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO

July 9: Expecting Amy Part 1; Close Enough

July 16: The House of Ho

July 23: Cartoon Network's Tig n' Seek

July 30: Frayed; The Dog House

Aug. 6: Seth Rogen's American Pickle

The first wave of new originals — available at launch on May 27 — includes:

Craftopia

Legendary

Love Life

Looney Tunes Cartoons

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo

On the Record

In addition to the titles above, the summer will see a wealth of new original content on HBO Max. That also includes:

I May Destroy You (June 7)

Perry Mason (June 21)

I'll Be Gone In The Dark (June 28)

Room 104 (July 24)

Lovecraft Country (August 2020)

HBO Max is the new premium network from WarnerMedia, which owns HBO. (And is itself owned by AT&T.) It'll cost the same as the legacy HBO — $14.99 a month — and the two services will live in parallel. (Though WarnerMedia very much is pushing folks toward HBO Max; if you have HBO Max you'll also have the old HBO.)

HBO Max will be available on pretty much every modern device, including Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, gaming platforms, web browser and more.