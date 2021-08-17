HBO Max is giving 'Adventure Time' favorites Fionna and Cake their own spinoff

While Fionna and Cake weren't introduced to Adventure Time until Season 3, the two characters immediately became fan-favorites of the wildly popular show. Now, HBO Max is giving the fans what they way with Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake with series vet Adam Muto serving as showrunner and executive producer of the new series. Cartoon Network Studios will produce the series for the streamer.

Adventure Time originally ran from 2010-2018 on Cartoon Network, with the channel partnering with fellow WarnerMedia property HBO Max with the continuation Adventure Time: Distant Lands. With the fourth chapter of the newest series set to hit sometime this fall — also on HBO Max — the Adventure Time team is looking for a way to keep the hype around the series going after its original series wracked up a whole host of awards, including a Peabody, three Annie Awards, and eight Primetime Emmy Awards. Given the extremely warm response to the gender-bent Finn and Jake, it only made sense for them to move forward with these characters' adventures.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will follow its two leads as they re-team with other Adventure Time favorites like the Ice King while attempting to dodge a currently unknown entity that seeks to wipe them from existence. The new series will run for 10 episodes for its first season.

“Adventure Time truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process,” said Billy Wee, SVP of Comedy and Original Animation at HBO Max, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world class team.”