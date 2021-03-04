HBO Max releases 'Made for Love' teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for Made for Love is now available. Although there isn't much to go one because it’s a teaser, but then there’s Ray Romano giving us a spoken word cover of Beyonce’s Crazy In Love. Hopefully, the Beyhive will find the art direction interesting because if not, Mr. Romano can expect many bee emojis in the reply sections of all his social media posts. Something no one asked for, but it kind of works or at the very least makes everything way creepier.

Made For Love is a dark comedy series that will make its debut on HBO Max next month. The teaser trailer gives Black Mirror vibe, but this is no anthology.

The official synopsis describes the series as follows:

The comedy series is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of love and divorce. It follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her "emotional data" as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron's able to watch Hazel's every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

The cast of Mad for Love includes Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, and Augusto Aguilera, with guest stars including Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi, Patti Harrison, Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez, and Sarunas Jackson. Christina Lee is the showrunner. She’s been attached to other projects like Search Party and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.