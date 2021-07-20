HBO Max sharing free episodes with Snapchat users

HBO Max is on Snapchat, as the streamer has announced that it will be offering free select episodes from shows in its library that Snapchat users will be able to watch individually or in groups. All it needs now is its own Snapchat filter and it will be good to go on the social platform.

In this brand new battlefield of the streaming wars, HBO Max content will be available on Snapchat through what is known as Snap Minis, a platform for shared experiences on Snapchat. HBO Max says that it is the first major streamer to build a Mini to bring full-length episodes to the app. The goal of this new strategy is to reach out to new audience members on the app and hope to garner interest for them to pursue the series teased in full through HBO or HBO Max subscriptions.

No installation is required for the HBO Max Mini, as it launches instantly in Snapchat and can be accessed through the rocket icon or search. Upon entering, users will be required to enter their birthdate as the Mini does curate the available content to what is age appropriate.

Another feature of the Mini is the ability to watch the episodes in groups (up to 63 other Snapchat users) with synchronized playback while chatting and sharing Bitmoji reactions. The invites are sent either with an in-chat message or a clickable sticker link with the image of the show (maybe this is their filter after all).

After each episode, users 18 years and older will be given the option to subscribe to HBO Max.

“People love to come together to watch their favorite HBO Max shows and talk about what’s unfolding. Our partnership with Snapchat is another step towards fulfilling that desire for human connection and providing our fans with co-viewing opportunities, while deepening their emotional relationship with the brand,” said Sarah Lyons, EVP, DTC Global Product Management, HBO Max. “We believe humans value recommendations that come from other humans, so having the opportunity for friends to suggest, and then subsequently watch content together paves the way for more meaningful discovery.”

As of launch (July 20), pilot episodes of Craftopia, Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, Game of Thrones, Genera+ion, the new Gossip Girl, Looney Tunes, Love Life, Lovecraft Country, Selena + Chef, Titans, Warrior, World of Calm and the first episode of Betty season two are available. Episodes will be subject to change.