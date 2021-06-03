Head on vacation with HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ trailer

HBO is heading on vacation this summer with a new original limited series from Mike White, The White Lotus. After the last year and change, we may have forgotten what it’s like to take a vacation, and The White Lotus looks like a fun, comedic take on what not to do on your next trip.

This is Mike White’s second go around with HBO, after creating the Laura Dern-led dramedy Enlighted that ran for two seasons on the cable network from 2011-2013. The White Lotus is set to debut on HBO starting July 11.

The White Lotus is titled after the tropical resort where it takes place and follows the staff and guests residing there over the span of a week. Making up the resort’s residents are Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Barlett, Molly Shannon, Jack Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rockwell, Sydney Sweeney and more.

To paraphrase Barlett in the trailer, the guests at The White Lotus believe that they are the most special people at the resort, and it’s up to the staff to make them feel that way. That doesn’t mean they enjoy it or won’t talk about the crazy things the guests do behind the scenes.

Scheduled for six episodes to release every week, The White Lotus debuts on July 11. Check out the trailer below.

In addition to airing on the traditional HBO cable channel, The White Lotus will also be made available to stream on HBO Max. This helped HBO’s most recent limited series Mare of Easttown draw a big audience, but will there be as big a draw for a comedy series versus a mystery series that fans can theorize and analyze?

HBO Max is a subscription streaming service that costs $14.99 per month for its premium, ad-free version; the newly launched ad-supported version of HBO Max costs $9.99 per month.