Helen George confirms future on Call the Midwife with exciting announcement

Helen George has confirmed that she will be returning for Call the Midwife season 14 after sharing an exciting post on social media.

Fans of the much-loved period drama can now breathe a sigh of relief because despite Trixie and Mathew Aylward moving to New York at the end of Call the Midwife season 13, we now know that Trixie is coming back for the new series.

The Call the Midwife season 13 ending saw Trixie decide to follow her husband across the pond to support him in his new business in New York.

But while it was not suggested that Helen would be leaving her role as Trixie permanently, her confirmation that she is returning to filming for the new season is welcome news.

Matthew and Trixie's marriage was put to the test in season 13. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Helen shared a post on her Instagram stories on Thursday, April 18, originally posted by the drama’s make-up supervisor Mariella Spoto, which shows a short clip of Helen as Trixie, complete with trademark blonde hair and glamorous red lipstick.

The star captioned the reposted video with ‘series 14 awaits’ - confirming that she will be returning to her role on the show.

In the original post, Mariella commented: “Currently a busy bee in prep for the next series of Call the Midwife series 14.

"It always makes me smile when people tell me how much they love the series. And when they find out I’ve been Trixie’s hair and make-up artist they always ask me what Trixie is like in real life and is she as beautiful… and I can confirm @helengeorge is an absolute dream and beauty who makes my job very easy."

Fans of the show will know that Trixie and Matthew’s marriage hit the rocks in season 13 when they found themselves facing financial ruin.

Despite Trixie vowing to stand by her husband whatever life threw at them, Matthew struggled with the fact he couldn’t give Trixie the life she had become accustomed to and went to New York to put a new business venture into motion.

But while it is great news that Trixie will be back on our screens for the new series, we are still waiting for confirmation on whether Olly Rix will return as her husband Matthew.

After his move to the Big Apple, his exit could be permanent, however, there has been no confirmation either way and the door has been very much left open for the character for now.

Call the Midwife seasons 1 to 13 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.