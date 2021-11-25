Helen Mirren reveals what 'Harry Potter' house she'd be in

Helen Mirren is hosting Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses and it seems she has spent the time being emersed in the world of all things Harry Potter to decide which Hogwarts house she would be in.

There isn't a Harry Potter fan in the world who hasn't given some serious thought about whether they would be in Griffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw, but now it seems acting royalty also do the same!

But don't expect Helen to be joining Harry, Ron, and Hermionie in the Gryffindor common room any time soon, because she has got her sights set on a much darker route into the wizarding world...

Helen told people.com: "If I had to choose, I'd probably choose Slytherin, because there's a punkishness about Slytherin that appeals to me. You know, the bad boys on the motorbikes kind of thing."

Slytherin, of course, is renowned to be the house where Lord Vodermort belonged, as well as his trusty Death Eater army including Bellatrix Lestrange and Draco Malfoy's sinister family.

Helen is hosting 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'. (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is a game show coming to TBS and Cartoon Network on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m, with Helen Mirren hosting the battle as contestants compete against each other as they represent the four famed houses of Hogwarts.

Helen, who is best known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen or for racing up streets and flirting with Vin Diesel in the Fast and Furious franchise will serve as the temporary headmaster for this trivia tournament — but which house will be victorious?

There is an extra special treat for Harry Potter fans, too, because some of the cast from the film franchise will also make a special appearance in the quiz. It’s been confirmed that Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Simon Fisher-Becker (Fat Friar), Shirley Henderson (Moaning Myrtle), Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan) will all be there, while Harry Potter superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno are also set to appear.