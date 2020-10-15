Here's the first full trailer for Season 2 of 'His Dark Materials' on HBO

Dark, light. Good, evil. War, peace. It's all there in the full trailer for Season 2 of His Dark Materials, which premieres Nov. 16 on HBO.

When we last left Lyra and Co., she'd just disappeared through a door to another world.

And, well, that's about all I've got because I haven't read the books the series is based on — that's the trilogy from Philip Pullman comprising Northern Lights (which we know as The Golden Compass in North America), The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass.

Season 1 is busy. Lyra lives in a world in which everyone has a spirit animal that walks alongside them, communicates with them and keeps them out of trouble. (Or occasionally gets them in it. Lin-Manuel Miranda flies in a hot-air balloon and found an armored bear, which is exactly as cool as it sounds. Bad people have been kidnapping kids and didn't treat them so good. Lyra's father is kind of crazy and disappeared, and now Andrew Scott is here to save the day.

So you're pretty much caught up. It's a hell of a ride and really well done, even if it is a little busy. So get ready to watch it more than once, perhaps.

And that's OK, because it's that good.