Holby City fans are convinced Jac will die during the final episode

By published

Holby City airs its final episode next week, and fans are worried they'll kill off the beloved character!

Holby City favourite Jac Naylor sits on her hospital bed before she's brought into theatre.
Is this the end for Holby City legend Jac Naylor? (Image credit: BBC)

Holby City fans are growing increasingly concerned for Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel, who's expressed anger the show is being axed), as the fate of the much-loved character is still unclear.

Recently, the Holby City community has been devastated by Jac's declining health, and in recent months she was finally able, to be honest to her friends and co-workers about what's really going on with her. It seems like her tumour is inoperable but she's refusing to give up and has tried other options to get it removed.

In recent scenes, we saw Jac undergoing surgery led by her trusted friend Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley), a decision that has caused conflict throughout the hospital as not everyone agrees going through with the risky surgery was the right thing to do.

But despite some concerns from her friends, Jac insisted she go through with the surgery as a last resort, even asking Elliot to let her die on the operating table if he's unable to remove the tumour. 

However, things didn't go according to plan as the surgery failed, and Elliot wasn't able to go ahead with Jac's request of just letting her go. The tumour was revealed to be much bigger than they thought, meaning the surgery had to be stopped. 

So Jac is still with us for now, but this failed surgery has convinced fans that she'll die in the final episode, as time is running out and there doesn't seem to be many more options, if there's any at all, to remove the tumour safely.

Fans also reflected on Jac's potential last words which were "did I do enough?", leaving fans emotional as they witnessed a much more emotionally vulnerable side to Jac than we're normally used to.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Although fans really don't want to watch Jac die, some are convinced it would be a "fitting ending" as the show is coming to an end after 23 years on our screens. As Jac Naylor has been a huge part of the show, first appearing in 2005, losing such a big character would be a devastating end to her story.

Recently, What to Watch asked the Holby City team about the song that was featured in the penultimate episode, as Sacha (Bob Barrett) went to visit Jac's flat on her request.

In addition to this, Bob Barrett told us: "All I can say about the final storylines is that they will be emotional. Everyone — the writers, cast and crew — feel that it’s an incredible ending."

Holby City concludes on March 29 at 7.50pm on BBC One. Don't miss it!

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass

Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.


She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story and Black Mirror, but recently she's loving everything about Apple TV's Severance


When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting where she can spend hours talking about her latest obsessions with like-minded fans!