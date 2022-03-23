Holby City fans are convinced Jac will die during the final episode

Holby City fans are growing increasingly concerned for Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel, who's expressed anger the show is being axed), as the fate of the much-loved character is still unclear.

Recently, the Holby City community has been devastated by Jac's declining health, and in recent months she was finally able, to be honest to her friends and co-workers about what's really going on with her. It seems like her tumour is inoperable but she's refusing to give up and has tried other options to get it removed.

In recent scenes, we saw Jac undergoing surgery led by her trusted friend Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley), a decision that has caused conflict throughout the hospital as not everyone agrees going through with the risky surgery was the right thing to do.

But despite some concerns from her friends, Jac insisted she go through with the surgery as a last resort, even asking Elliot to let her die on the operating table if he's unable to remove the tumour.

However, things didn't go according to plan as the surgery failed, and Elliot wasn't able to go ahead with Jac's request of just letting her go. The tumour was revealed to be much bigger than they thought, meaning the surgery had to be stopped.

So Jac is still with us for now, but this failed surgery has convinced fans that she'll die in the final episode, as time is running out and there doesn't seem to be many more options, if there's any at all, to remove the tumour safely.

Fans also reflected on Jac's potential last words which were "did I do enough?", leaving fans emotional as they witnessed a much more emotionally vulnerable side to Jac than we're normally used to.

What a rollercoaster!! I went from thinking she would die, to she’s going to be okay, to she’s dying again😭 can’t believe it’s the last one next week. Excellent episode as always! Also Jac and fletch are soulmates 😭 @BBCHolbyCity #HolbyCityMarch 22, 2022 See more

So we might see Jac die after all next week oh my gosh 😭 #HolbyCityMarch 22, 2022 See more

nah if she dies jac’s last words were to Elliot ‘did i do enough’ which sums up her character entirely tbh she’s always been scared she’s not enough #holbycityMarch 22, 2022 See more

Jac already knows she's going to die. #holbycityMarch 22, 2022 See more

100% Jac is going to die. Only one episode left. It's all gonna end in flames. #HolbyCityMarch 22, 2022 See more

Thought Jac would either die or be saved and have a happy ending so with neither of those things happening I have NO IDEA how they are going end it. #HolbyCity https://t.co/U3hnBUSW7mMarch 22, 2022 See more

Although fans really don't want to watch Jac die, some are convinced it would be a "fitting ending" as the show is coming to an end after 23 years on our screens. As Jac Naylor has been a huge part of the show, first appearing in 2005, losing such a big character would be a devastating end to her story.

Recently, What to Watch asked the Holby City team about the song that was featured in the penultimate episode, as Sacha (Bob Barrett) went to visit Jac's flat on her request.

In addition to this, Bob Barrett told us: "All I can say about the final storylines is that they will be emotional. Everyone — the writers, cast and crew — feel that it’s an incredible ending."

Holby City concludes on March 29 at 7.50pm on BBC One. Don't miss it!