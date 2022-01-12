'Holby City' fans sad as the show celebrates its final birthday

'Holby City' celebrates its birthday, but there's mixed emotions for fans as the series will soon end.

Holby City has celebrated its final birthday today after it was announced last year that Holby will be closing its doors this March.

The series has turned 23 after its first episode aired on Jan. 12, 1999, with its final episodes due to broadcast later this year.

A tweet from the official BBC Archive account last year shared a snap of the Holby City cast in 1999 with the caption: “#OnThisDay: 1999: Holby City first aired.”

Meanwhile, today one Holby City viewer declared: “happy birthday @BBCHolbyCity" to which the official Holby City Twitter account replied: “Thank you!" followed by a party popper and smiling face.

However, some fans weren’t in the mood for celebrating or popping on their party hats as the show’s permanent end is coming soon.

The news of its axing was announced via the official Holby City Twitter account back in June, 2021. The first tweet read: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.

"We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers - and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”

The thread went on to explain that: “This tough decision reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

Fans are desperate for the show to come back, with one even stating that: “The best birthday present would be... Holby staying on air!"

But, it looks like our prayers won’t be answered as the BBC explained in a press release that they are axing Holby “in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate.”

They added: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.

"Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting edge medical stories and explosive personal stories.

"We look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure that when it ends, Holby goes out on a high."

Holby City airs on Tuesday nights on BBC1, and previous episodes can be found on BBC iPlayer