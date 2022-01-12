'Holby City' fans sad as the show celebrates its final birthday
By Grace Morris published
'Holby City' is, unfortunately, saying goodbye to our screens this year.
Holby City has celebrated its final birthday today after it was announced last year that Holby will be closing its doors this March.
The series has turned 23 after its first episode aired on Jan. 12, 1999, with its final episodes due to broadcast later this year.
A tweet from the official BBC Archive account last year shared a snap of the Holby City cast in 1999 with the caption: “#OnThisDay: 1999: Holby City first aired.”
#OnThisDay 1999: Holby City first aired. pic.twitter.com/i47b7a8FOIJanuary 12, 2021
Meanwhile, today one Holby City viewer declared: “happy birthday @BBCHolbyCity" to which the official Holby City Twitter account replied: “Thank you!" followed by a party popper and smiling face.
Thank you! 🎉🥰 https://t.co/jaQazB5djxJanuary 12, 2022
However, some fans weren’t in the mood for celebrating or popping on their party hats as the show’s permanent end is coming soon.
The news of its axing was announced via the official Holby City Twitter account back in June, 2021. The first tweet read: “We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years.
"We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers - and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our show.”
The thread went on to explain that: “This tough decision reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”
We’re very sorry to bring you the sad news that Holby City will come to an end in March next year, after 23 amazing years. We are so very grateful to all of Holby’s wonderful cast, crew, writers, producers - and to our millions of loyal viewers and fans for being part of our showJune 2, 2021
Fans are desperate for the show to come back, with one even stating that: “The best birthday present would be... Holby staying on air!"
The best birthday present would be... Holby staying on air! 🎉January 12, 2022
But, it looks like our prayers won’t be answered as the BBC explained in a press release that they are axing Holby “in order to reshape the BBC’s drama slate.”
They added: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing team at BBC Studios and all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 1999.
"Holby has been a stalwart with audiences, delighting millions of viewers each week and winning hundreds of awards with a compelling mix of cutting edge medical stories and explosive personal stories.
"We look forward to working with the team over the coming months to ensure that when it ends, Holby goes out on a high."
Holby City airs on Tuesday nights on BBC1, and previous episodes can be found on BBC iPlayer— see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.