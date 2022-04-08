Holby City star Rosie Marcel reveals how you could win Jac's ID badge!

Holby City might be over for good, but fans can still enjoy the beloved soap by getting their hands on some exciting goodies from the BBC set.

If you'd love to get your hands on some exclusive "money can't buy" items from over the years to help commemorate Holby, then Rosie Marcel's latest giveaway is the perfect thing for you.

The Jac Naylor actress has managed to gather some big items from the series including some of Jac's wardrobe, some props, and even her prosthetic head used in the final season!

What's more, fans can enter to win a 30-minute Zoom call with Rosie, some signed photos of the cast, Jac's Holby City ID, scrubs from the show, and more, so there are plenty of goodies on offer.

Taking to Instagram, Rosie Marcel wrote: "HOLBY CITY FANS…THIS IS WHAT YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR • 🚑💙😍



"Whilst we are all still coming to terms with the show ending….I've managed to get these INCREDIBLE items from the show to help raise some funds towards the charity. We are talking amazing items, tv history items, money can’t buy items!"

A post shared by Rosie Marcel (@rosiemarcelofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The memorabilia has been entered into a series of unique raffles to support The Pack Project, a charity that is on a mission to find homes in the UK for stray and abandoned dogs from Romania, and to reduce the stray population in Romania through neutering programmes.

Rosie Marcel has been heavily involved in supporting this charity, even appearing in their documentary called Speranţă (Hope): The Street Dogs of Romania.

To enter any of the Holby City raffles and potentially get your hands on some exclusive memorabilia, simply head to this Google Form and have a look at which one you'd like to enter. All the terms and conditions are there.

All previous seasons of Holby City are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, we've penned a piece on where you can catch the stars of the show if you're missing Holby.