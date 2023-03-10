Hollyoaks casts star of The Crown in HUGE new role

Hollyoaks has cast The Crown star Chris Gordon as new character Rafe, the Earl of Dee.

Rafe, who is a member of the nobility, is set to charm Sienna Blake (Anna Pasey) at Chester Races this May, but will this sweet stranger threaten her relationship with Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey)?

Chris, who played the Duke of Edinburgh's valet in the hit historical drama series The Crown, will first appear as Rafe on Tuesday, May 9 on E4, and Wednesday, May 10 on Channel 4.

This week, the actor was seen filming with his Hollyoaks co-stars Anna Passey and Matthew James Bailey at Chester Races as the soap confirm that he’s joining the soap as a series regular.

Chris said of joining the soap: “Joining the team at Hollyoaks feels a bit like meeting the family of a partner you really like... A little bit intimidating, but also very fulfilling. There’s a real closeness throughout the departments and I’ve been welcomed into the fold with grace. Working with Anna has been an utter joy... Not only as an actor but as a person too."

Rafe meets Sienna Blake at Chester Races. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

He also teased some details about his new soap alter-ego and that there are fireworks in store for Rafe and Sienna.

"Sienna’s journey collides with Rafe and there’s... well, Fireworks! Not the usual man around town... The mystery and complexity of a road less travelled is something I’m really looking forward to playing and sharing with the fans.”

His fellow Hollyoaks cast member, Anna Passey added: “We are so excited to have Chris join the cast. He is a wonderful actor, and is bringing something completely new to the village with Rafe. We are already having so much fun with this storyline, and I cannot wait for the audience to meet our suave and mysterious Rafe… Chris is an absolute dream to work with…it looks like an exciting year ahead…”

Chris has had roles in Infinite, The Feast and Masters of the Air.

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30 pm on Channel 4, with first-look screenings at 7 pm on E4.