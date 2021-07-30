‘House of Gucci’ trailer: Lady Gaga, all-star cast are fashionably devious in true crime drama

At the end of the first House of Gucci trailer, Lady Gaga makes the sign of the cross while saying “Father, son and house of Gucci.” It’s a fitting allusion, as the first look at Ridley Scott’s true crime drama follows the venerable fashion family and depicts them as nearly as big and powerful as the Catholic church.

House of Gucci, adapted from the book “The House of Gucci” from Sara Gay Forden, is based on the true story about the eponymous family of the world famous Gucci fashion brand. Spanning three decades, the story shows the lengths that the family will go for control and in with the mission of protecting the name Gucci, including as far as murder. Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna wrote the screenplay.

Ridley Scott previously tackled the inter-family politics of the Getty family in All the Money in the World, but House of Gucci seems to have dialed things up a notch in the lavishness and machinations going on amid the powerful family for what could be a fantastically salacious fun time at the movies.

Certainly helping that cause will be the cast of House of Gucci. The aforementioned Lady Gaga looks absolutely fierce in her role as Patrizia Reggiani. Her first film role since A Star Is Born, Gaga will very likely be in awards talk yet again for her work. The other standout in the trailer, in part just for the fact that he is unrecognizable, is Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci. Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston and Al Pacino round out the rest of the all-star cast.

House of Gucci will have an exclusive run in theaters starting Nov. 24. Watch the trailer below.

House of Gucci is the second film that Ridley Scott will release in 2021. The other is The Last Duel, a medieval drama that will star Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver, who pulls double duty for the director this year.

MGM is the studio behind House of Gucci. So while the film will have an exclusive run in theaters, thanks to a recent deal struck with Amazon, when House of Gucci does head to streaming (after an as yet undetermined amount of time), Amazon Prime Video could very well be its first stop.