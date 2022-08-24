House of the Dragon star Matt Smith reveals who inspired him to take the role

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith has credited one of his co-stars for inspiring him to take the role of Daemon Targaryen in the new HBO prequel series.

The new series kicked off on August 21, with fantasy fans everywhere tuning in to the latest in the Game of Thrones saga, and Matt Smith is part of the ensemble cast thanks to another member of the cast inspiring him.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Matt Smith revealed: "And I was like, ‘Ohhh. I don’t know. It’s a tough one, isn’t it? It’s a tough one to follow. Haven’t we seen this before?” But then [the offer] sort of didn’t go away. Then it came up again, and then I went in for a screen test, and then that was that."

He added: "I became aware that Paddy Considine was doing the show as well. He’d already been offered the role of King Viserys, and I was such a huge admirer of Paddy’s and I’d always wanted to work with him. So that was a real draw."

Matt Smith and Paddy Considine play brothers Daemon and Viserys in the series, and he commented on the relationship between the two by saying: "And then there are so many elements to Daemon. I love the relationship with his brother. He’s a brilliant character because you never quite know what he’s thinking."

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys in House of the Dragon. (Image credit: Sky)

Matt Smith's new role is certainly different from Prince Philip in The Crown and Doctor Who, and he spoke about how people responded to it saying: "It was such an adverse reaction when I first got that part, and you just have to shut it out and focus on the work.

“I always knew I could add something to it. It won’t be to everyone’s pace, I’m sure. But I certainly feel that I’ve made a connection with Daemon and with the other actors as well. I think we’ve got a wonderful cast."

House of the Dragon is available on HBO and HBO Max for US viewers, while those in the UK can watch it on Sky Atlantic or NOW TV.