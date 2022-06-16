How does Ms. Marvel's second episode hint at the bigger MCU?

Ms Marvel viewers notice small details that pay tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the second episode.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel
Fans are loving Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In just two episodes, fans have fallen in love with Iman Vellani’s portrayal of Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel

The new Disney Plus series introduces a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. The superhero mega-fan gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always admired. 

The Ms. Marvel cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.  

*WARNING: contains spoilers for episode 2 of Ms. Marvel*

Naturally, many are still in awe of Vellani’s performance as Kamala. 

“#MsMarvel is wonderful, and I really can’t praise Iman Vellani enough. Incredibly endearing performance; she IS Kamala to a higher degree than we’ve ever seen an actor embody a character,” one comment read.

Episode 2 of the show had some fun mentions that MCU fans absolutely loved, specifically of Kingo and Ant-Man. 

“I sometimes forget that Kingo is a movie star in the MCU (for over a century),” a fan said.

“LMAO even people in the MCU realize that Paul Rudd doesn't age,” another viewer commented.  

Then there was a parallel moment that hit every single MCU fan a little too hard. Even though the scene itself was funny in the show’s context, any fan who has seen Avengers: Endgame remembers Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, saying a similar sentiment to Clint Barton (Hawkeye) right before she sacrificed herself to save the world. Honestly, we’re still not over it. 

Said another tweet, “THIS IS NOT THE NATASHA ROMANOFF REFERENCE I ASKED FOR.”

Others continued to praise the show’s choices in terms of representation and all that they’re including. 

Someone wrote, “I am very glad that Marvel isn't shying away from Kamala's religion at all and they're showing us more and more of her as a Muslim that's going to be such impactful representation.”

Another shared, “Nakia’s “I’m too white for some people, too ethnic for others” and Kamran stopping Kamala from correcting herself in English hit HARD. Goodbye. Anyone who said this episode was just ok, idk how.” 

Of course, with every new episode comes an outpouring of new theories. Fans instantly took to social media to share their thoughts on what’s next and what certain things from the episode mean.

“The bangles glowing and Kamala immediately having a vision after hearing her father talk about her ancestor... yeah it's definitely linked to her heritage and abilities,” a fan theorized. 

New episodes of Ms. Marvel are released every Wednesday on Disney Plus.   

Sophia Soto
Sophia Soto has a passion for all things entertainment. She currently writes for What To Watch, The Nerds of Color, and Remezcla with bylines in Young Hollywood. Some of her favorite shows include Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs, Riverdale, and Roswell, New Mexico. She is also a complete Marvel nerd! 