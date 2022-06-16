How does Ms. Marvel's second episode hint at the bigger MCU?

In just two episodes, fans have fallen in love with Iman Vellani’s portrayal of Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel.

The new Disney Plus series introduces a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. The superhero mega-fan gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always admired.

The Ms. Marvel cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

*WARNING: contains spoilers for episode 2 of Ms. Marvel*

Naturally, many are still in awe of Vellani’s performance as Kamala.

“#MsMarvel is wonderful, and I really can’t praise Iman Vellani enough. Incredibly endearing performance; she IS Kamala to a higher degree than we’ve ever seen an actor embody a character,” one comment read.

#MsMarvel is wonderful, and I really can’t praise Iman Vellani enough. Incredibly endearing performance; she IS Kamala to a higher degree than we’ve ever seen an actor embody a character.June 15, 2022 See more

another solid episode! we learned so much tonight, the vibrant world of Kamala Khan feels more real and rich with every new thing they introduce, and Iman Vellani continues to dazzle us all #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/28HiEwuiv9June 15, 2022 See more

this is iman vellani's acting debutand she's KILLING IT!!! #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/pdaHhM5MhYJune 15, 2022 See more

Episode 2 of the show had some fun mentions that MCU fans absolutely loved, specifically of Kingo and Ant-Man.

“I sometimes forget that Kingo is a movie star in the MCU (for over a century),” a fan said.

#MsMarvel Spoilers-----I sometimes forget that Kingo is a movie star in the MCU (for over a century) 😭 pic.twitter.com/nTEfZdCWOxJune 15, 2022 See more

// #MsMarvel spoilers.......THE KINGO MENTION?? pic.twitter.com/Z18W9WmpPNJune 15, 2022 See more

episode 2 spoilers #MsMarvel ------KINGO MENTION ETERNALS NATION WAKE UP pic.twitter.com/2j6GwGUvYAJune 15, 2022 See more

#MsMarvel spoilers !?.....when they meet it’s over for me . also purple is desi people’s colour 😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/f8gT47YzfBJune 15, 2022 See more

“LMAO even people in the MCU realize that Paul Rudd doesn't age,” another viewer commented.

Spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 2-----LMAO even people in the MCU realize that Paul Rudd doesn't age #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/6rNCXhBGnXJune 15, 2022 See more

episode 2 spoilers #MsMarvel ------KAMALA KHAN MY BELOVED SCOTT LANG AND ANTMAN STAN 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/VpZNsVDZggJune 15, 2022 See more

Then there was a parallel moment that hit every single MCU fan a little too hard. Even though the scene itself was funny in the show’s context, any fan who has seen Avengers: Endgame remembers Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, saying a similar sentiment to Clint Barton (Hawkeye) right before she sacrificed herself to save the world. Honestly, we’re still not over it.

Said another tweet, “THIS IS NOT THE NATASHA ROMANOFF REFERENCE I ASKED FOR.”

#MsMarvel spoilersTHIS IS NOT THE NATASHA ROMANOFF REFERENCE I ASKED FOR. THEYRE SICK FOR THIS. 😭 pic.twitter.com/A31OX3nZPlJune 15, 2022 See more

#msmarvel spoilers-----THEYRE SICK pic.twitter.com/imA7q4xfWZJune 15, 2022 See more

YOU DIDNT HAVE TO DO THIS TO US MARVEL #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/YfZlhllodbJune 15, 2022 See more

episode 2 spoilers #MsMarvel ------“we need to move on from endgame” also marvel: pic.twitter.com/t8H5QCnqfaJune 15, 2022 See more

Others continued to praise the show’s choices in terms of representation and all that they’re including.

Someone wrote, “I am very glad that Marvel isn't shying away from Kamala's religion at all and they're showing us more and more of her as a Muslim that's going to be such impactful representation.”

Spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 2-----I am very glad that Marvel isn't shying away from Kamala's religion at all and they're showing us more and more of her as a Muslim that's going to be such impactful representation #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Uu2WANnwrWJune 15, 2022 See more

#MsMarvel episode 2 spoilers•••••••••ngl I actually burst into tears with the islamic representation i’m so so happy rn this was AMAZING pic.twitter.com/zNmagJ3EEbJune 15, 2022 See more

Another shared, “Nakia’s “I’m too white for some people, too ethnic for others” and Kamran stopping Kamala from correcting herself in English hit HARD. Goodbye. Anyone who said this episode was just ok, idk how.”

Just saw #MsMarvel episode 2 and I am a mess......Nakia’s “I’m too white for some people, too ethnic for others” and Kamran stopping Kamala from correcting herself in English hit HARD. Goodbye. Anyone who said this episode was just ok, idk how.June 15, 2022 See more

#MsMarvel episode 2 spoilers••••the partition was a terrifying and emotional event for all people included and it has caused so much generational trauma and decades of irreversible damage to india and pakistan, im glad it was talked about pic.twitter.com/CpXqM0BdWFJune 15, 2022 See more

Of course, with every new episode comes an outpouring of new theories. Fans instantly took to social media to share their thoughts on what’s next and what certain things from the episode mean.

“The bangles glowing and Kamala immediately having a vision after hearing her father talk about her ancestor... yeah it's definitely linked to her heritage and abilities,” a fan theorized.

the bangles glowing and kamala immediately having a vision after hearing her father talk about her ancestor... yeah it's definitely linked to her heritage and abilities #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/aeo2ksxqZYJune 15, 2022 See more

episode 2 spoilers #MsMarvel -----the bangle doesn’t give her the powers!!! how much do you wanna bet she learns to harness her powers without the bangle by the end 😼 pic.twitter.com/ZfHbUdisIeJune 15, 2022 See more

#MsMarvel SPOILERS........I'm pretty sure that episode 2 confirmed that Kamala is an Inhuman! pic.twitter.com/TXz0oOQwBrJune 15, 2022 See more

New episodes of Ms. Marvel are released every Wednesday on Disney Plus.