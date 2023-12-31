How to stream the Kennedy Center Honors 2023 online

Missed the televised ceremony of the Kennedy Center Honors 2023? Don't fret: this year's gala honoring "artists who have made profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation," per Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein, is now available on streaming.

The star-studded celebration took place on Sunday, December 3, 2023 and was originally televised on Wednesday, December 27 on CBS, but streaming viewers can tune into the prestigious affair on demand via Paramount Plus. If you subscribe to the streaming service with a Paramount Plus Essential plan or a Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle, you can now view the Kennedy Center Honors on your home TV, PC, mobile or whatever screen you like to use.

With previous Honoree Gloria Estefan as emcee—marking the Cuban-American performer's third time hosting the entertainment special—this year's event spotlighted the lifetime artistic achievements of five individuals: actor-comedian Billy Crystal; acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming; British singer-songwriter, producer and member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb; rapper, singer and actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick.

Along with performances from Estefan, including "Conga" and "Get on Your Feet" with special guest Sheila E., the Honorees enjoyed musical tributes throughout the ceremony. In Dionne Warwick's honor, Chloe Bailey performed "Walk On By," Cynthia Erivo sang "Aflie" and soul legend Gladys Knight took on "Say a Little Prayer."

To tribute the Bee Gees frontman, Michael Bublé covered “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?” Little Big Town tackled “Lonely Days, Lonely Nights” and Ariana DeBose performed a medley of hits including “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Stayin’ Alive.” And after Missy Elliott praised "First Lady of Hip Hop" Queen Latifah in a speech, Rapsody came out for a performance of Latifah's 1993 classic "Just Another Day."

Opera singer Renée Fleming was honored by Dove Cameron with a rendition of “The Light in the Piazza,” as well as a performance of Carousel's "You'll Never Walk Alone" by Tituss Burgess, Christine Baranski, and the Jubilation Choir.

“This year’s slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original," said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a press release. "Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world."