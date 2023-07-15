How to watch 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 online: stream the returning reality romance

Fans of reality romance shows have got another show to sink their teeth into because 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 promises to bring more love, drama and heartbreak when it lands on Sunday, July 16.

A spin-off of the hit US show, 90 Day Fiancé UK follows lovesick Brits as they navigate long-distance relationships with people from other parts of the world. They have to manage cultural and language barriers as well as the usual hurdles of a relationship as the couples manage the process of moving to the same country.

If you're keen to watch 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2, here's how to do it from wherever you are.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 in the UK

In the UK, you can use the factual streaming service Discovery Plus if you want to watch 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2, as well as almost every other entry into the 90 Day-verse.

You only need to subscribe to the £4.99-per-month Entertainment plan, as the Sports package which costs £2 extra per month only adds Eurosport.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 in the US

At the time of writing, one official streaming method for 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 has been announced.

This is Max, formerly HBO Max, where the show lands on Sunday, July 16. Max starts at $9.99 monthly and goes up to $15.99 for ad-free or $19.99 for the Ultimate plan with 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos.

The show will very likely be added to Discovery Plus too in the near future, given that that's where all other seasons are, but there could be a delay from the UK release before the US date. Discovery Plus starts at $4.99 per month and goes up to $6.99 to drop ads.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch 90 Day Fiancé UK season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like 90 Day Fiancé or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.