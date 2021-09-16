All Creatures Great and Small is back with a second season.

All Creatures Great and Small is back and season 2 of the legendary 1970s vet drama promises to be just as brilliant as season 1. Here’s how to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 2 online anywhere in the world.

Three months have passed since the end of Season 1 and James’ parents are overjoyed that he has been offered a position at his old mentor’s forward-thinking practice in Glasgow. But, when he returns to the Dales, James is reminded of how much he loves the place and the people - and thinks of one person who it would be worth staying in the Dales for.

As Helen (Rachel Shenton) and James (Nicholas Ralph) navigate their feelings for one another, Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) are also forced to consider their places in the world.

Here's how to watch All Creatures Great and Small online anywhere in the world so you don't miss a thing!

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 2 online in the UK for free

All Creatures Great and Small starts on Channel 5 on Thursday 16 September at 9pm. You will also be able to catch up on episodes on My5 after they have aired.

My5 also has all of Season 1 of All Creatures Great and Small available to stream if you need to catch up or refresh your memory.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 2 online anywhere in the world

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small in the US

All Creatures Great and Small will air in the US on PBS Masterpiece shortly after the UK air dates.

