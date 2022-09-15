It's the wedding! How to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 3 online.

Here's how to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 3 online from anywhere.

When we head back to Skeldale House, it's the Spring of 1939 and World War Two is on the horizon.

But it's a happy time for James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) as they prepare to get married.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for the pair, but at last, they're an item and looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together.

Also returning is the wonderful Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, with Samuel West as Siegfried, and Callum Woodhouse as Siegfried’s younger brother, Tristan.

The Yorkshire Dales will once again provide a beautiful backdrop to the series.

Setting up series three, Nicholas tells us: "The overall tone of this series is still warm, gentle, funny and poignant but war is looming in the background. We start in the spring and even when it comes more to the forefront, everyone thinks it will be done by Christmas.

"They don't know what’s coming next. But they are stretched, pushed and pressurized in different ways. For James, there is shame or guilt because he's in a protected profession."

How to watch All Creatures season 3 online in the UK

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 will begin on Channel 5 at 9 pm on Thursday, September 15. You can watch the series online via My5 (opens in new tab).

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 3 online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch series three of All Creatures Great and Small online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 3 in the US

In the US the show will open on PBS at 9 pm (ET) on Sunday, January 8.