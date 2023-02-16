A new era of Marvel begins with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first true blockbuster of 2023.

While it is the first movie of the MCU's Phase 5, it is the third Paul Rudd-led Ant-Man movie, so many movie fans are excited to watch the continuing story of Scott Lang and how it sets up the superhero universe moving forward. But how can you watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Here is everything you need to see the movie as soon as possible.

How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in movie theaters

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania officially releases worldwide on February 17 (though early screenings on February 16 are being held in most places) and it'll do so exclusively in movie theaters. So, if you can't wait to see the latest Marvel adventure play out, a trip to your local cineplex is in order.

To find Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantmania showtimes and tickets, you can visit the websites of your local movie theaters or use a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab), which provides you with info on all showings in your area. In both cases, you can buy Quantumania tickets directly through these sites.

If the price of movie tickets these days gives you pause, then something worth looking into are movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by numerous theater chains in the US and UK, these programs provide subscribers with a monthly allotment of movies or free/discounted tickets to the latest movies, as well as deals on concessions and other theater-going perks.

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania streaming?

No, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not available for streaming right now. The movie is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters, which will probably be at least 30-45 days.

However, though technically not confirmed, we can be just about certain that when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to streaming it'll do so on Disney Plus. Disney's subscription service is the streaming home for just about every Marvel movie, including the two previous Ant-Man movies. There's no timeline for when Quantuamania may arrive on Disney Plus. Looking at recent comparisons, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived on Disney Plus on February 1, just shy of three months after its release.

There's also no info yet on when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may be available to rent or purchase via video on-demand, but we'll keep this section up to date with that info when it becomes available.

What else to know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In the third Ant-Man movie, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Peyton Reed returns to direct the superhero franchise, with Kathryn Newton joining the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors entering the picture as Kang the Conqueror, the new big bad of the MCU.

Reviews seem split right down the middle, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania receiving a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab); WTW's Quantumania review called it a "rocky start" to Phase 5. Though critics do seem to all be in agreement in praising the performance of Jonathan Majors.

Check out the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer right here: