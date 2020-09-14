Who is Kang the Conqueror?

Earlier today, it was announced that Jonathan Majors would be joining the MCU, very likely as Kang the Conquerer. Now, we know that not everyone spends all their time buried in comic books, so we're here to do a quick little breakdown on just who that character is and why it could mean big things for the upcoming Ant-Man movie if the rumors are true.

Because Kang is a time-traveling entity, the answer here can get a little muddy. However, we're going to assume that his heroic selves (Immortus and Iron Lad) aren't going to be making an appearance anytime soon. So, let's stick with Kang the Conqueror in all of his big-bad glory!

Character Origins

Before he was Kang the Conqueror, he was Nathaniel Richards. Yes - ancestor of one Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic). Like Reed, Nathaniel was a scholarly type. In his thirst for more knowledge of history, he stumbles upon Victor Von Doom's (aka Doctor Doom) time travel technology.

Nathaniel quickly uses that technology to travel back to ancient Egypt where he becomes the pharaoh Rama-Tut. He then tries to make En Sabah Nur (that's the super-powered Mutant, Apocalypse) his heir, but his plans are foiled by the Fantastic Four.

Cranky after being bested by his own descendent, Nathaniel jumps forward to the 20th century to befriend Doctor Doom. He has a brief stint as the Scarlet Centurion, but the Avengers wallop him and he plans to return to his own time.

Regrettably, Nathaniel overshoots his time destination and finds himself in the 32nd century. With Earth already in shambles after humanity basically destroyed itself, he has little trouble taking over the planet. And thus, Kang the Conqueror was born.

Power Set

There is nothing extraordinary about Kang the Conqueror other than his mind. A master physicist with a proclivity for time travel and all of the knowledge of history readily available in his mind who is also pretty good at building stuff. Any super strength he possesses is solely powered by his enhanced armor (created himself), but he does benefit from increased resistance to radiation due to his time in the future.

It's worth noting that the aforementioned suit is also capable of hologram tech, forcefields, and keeping him alive for a month if lost in uninhabitable lands. And, at one point, he possessed a will-sucking ray gun.

Known Aliases

Victor Timely

Pharaoh Rama-Tut

Blue Man

King of Kings

Master of Men

Lord of the Seven Suns

Victor Timely Jr.

Victor Timely III

Scarlet Centurion

Affiliations

Chronos Corps

Cosmic Avengers

Anachronauts

Council of Kangs

Council of Cross-Time Kangs

Legion Accursed

Hel-Rangers

What Does This Mean for the MCU?

The very short and probably annoying answer here is that we just don't know. The MCU has a habit of morphing characters into whatever they need them to be at a given time. Honestly, Ant-Man is a strange foe for Kang, but his involvement here rather than something to do with Doctor Strange or Thor could mean some sort of tie to the quantum realm.

What we do know is that Kang isn't a small potatoes kind of villain, so this could mean that Ant-Man may become more relevant to the overall canon in upcoming phases.