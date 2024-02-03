How to watch Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: stream new Nat Geo doc online

The famous Free Solo climber has found his latest challenge: Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold follows one of the world's most well-known rock climbers as he takes on his coldest challenge yet: Greenland. And you can follow along in his footsteps (and hand holds) on Sunday, February 4.

The show follows Honnold and some other famous climbers as they embark on a quest to scale the nearly 4,000-foot high Ingmikortilaq, a huge and imposing-looking monster that you can see in the picture at the top of this article. The person isn't to scale!

Arctic Ascent promises to be an exciting watch for people who like adventure documentaries, but it's more than that. Honnold's trip also has scientific purposes, as it was undertaken in order to gather scientific data to better understand climate change and its effect on the area. You can read more about the trip itself thanks to a National Geographic article about the trip here.

Once you've read about the why and the where, let's see it all unfold; here's how to watch Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold.

How to watch Arctic Ascent in the US

Want to watch Arctic Ascent as soon as it's out? Then you'll need to use the National Geographic cable channel. The first episode will air on Sunday, February 4 at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by the second episode an hour later and the final one hour after that. Honnold's Free Solo airs immediately afterward. The episodes will be repeated intermittently over the next few days.

The Nat Geo channel is available on a few different live TV streaming services, for the cord-cutters among you: Sling TV (on the Sling Blue or mixed packages), Fubo, DirecTV (on the Ultimate or Premier packages), Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all offer it.

The show will also come to not one but two different streaming services: Hulu and Disney Plus, with the three episodes available to stream the day after the Nat Geo air date; that's Monday, February 5.

Both start at $7.99 per month for the ad-enabled options, with the ad-free versions costing more. Many opt for the Disney Bundle which gets you both for $9.99 each month, which is a great way to save money on a large library of content.

How to watch Arctic Ascent in the UK

In the UK, you don't need to pick from a massive list of streaming services to see Arctic Ascent, but you do have options for TV or streaming.

On TV, the National Geographic channel will show the first episode on Sunday, February 4 at 9 am, and the second immediately afterward. If you want to watch the third... well, that's where we turn to streaming!

Online, you can watch Arctic Ascent on Disney Plus. All three episodes will be available to stream from Monday, February 5.

Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan, though £3 more each month lets you avoid all the adverts. There's a £10.99-per-month option too, for 4K resolution and improved audio on certain movies, but that won't have an effect for Arctic Ascent itself.