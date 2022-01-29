Want to watch Big Night of Musicals online? Here's how you can tune into this showstopping evening.

Big Night of Musicals is a one-off special celebrating everything from stage musicals. Filmed at Manchester's AO Arena and with Jason Manford on hosting duties, Big Night of Musicals is bound to be an unmissable show for theatre fans.

For one night only, The National Lottery has brought together some of the biggest musicals currently running in London's West End. There are 14 shows taking part in total, and you can expect to see numbers from the cast of shows such as The Lion King, Frozen, Back To The Future, Dear Evan Hansen, Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, and Waitress, among others.

Here's how to watch Big Night of Musicals online from anywhere in the world!

How to watch 'Big Night of Musicals' online in the UK

Big Night of Musicals will air on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7 pm on BBC1. Shortly after broadcast, it will be made available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Big Night of Musicals' online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Big Night of Musicals wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch 'Big Night of Musicals' online in the US

At the time of writing we do not have any US release information for Big Night of Musicals.