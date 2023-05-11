The sequel to the surprise 2018 hit Book Club is here, with Book Club: The Next Chapter premiering worldwide on May 12. But just where can you watch Book Club: The Next Chapter? Is the Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen movie streaming or just in movie theaters?

The Next Chapter checks back in with the four lifelong friends whose book club helped change their lives, only this time they are going to Italy to celebrate the pending nuptials of Vivian (Fonda). In addition to the four legendary actresses headlining the Book Club: The Next Chapter cast, the movie also stars Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini and more.

If you're looking for a new movie to watch this weekend and Book Club: The Next Chapter seems like your kind of flick, here is what you need to know about how to watch it right now.

How to watch Book Club: The Next Chapter in movie theaters

If you want to watch Book Club: The Next Chapter as soon as possible, then you're going to have to head to the movie theaters as it is playing exclusively on the big screen when it debuts on May 12.

To find out when and where Book Club: The Next Chapter is playing near you, visit the movie's website (opens in new tab), the website of your favorite local cinema or on Fandango (opens in new tab), which will give you showtimes for everywhere the movie is playing in your area. You can also purchase your tickets directly on any of these sites.

If you’re a movie fan wanting to potentially save some money going to the movies, you should definitely look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. These programs, offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, offer discounts, free tickets and/or an allotment of movies for a single monthly fee, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Book Club: The Next Chapter streaming?

Like we said, Book Club: The Next Chapter is exclusively in movie theaters for the time being, with no immediate info on when it will make its way to streaming and digital on-demand.

However, we’re pretty sure we know where it is going to be available to stream when it does make its way online. With Focus Features as the producing studio behind the movie, Book Club: The Next Chapter is almost certainly going to pop up first on Peacock for US subscribers.

When that happens, as well as when the movie becomes available through digital on-demand, we’ll update this post.

What else to know about Book Club: The Next Chapter

Book Club's writer/director Bill Holderman and co-writer Erin Simms are back for the sequel. Here is the official synopsis:

"The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure."

Read What to Watch's Book Club: The Next Chapter review (opens in new tab) to see what our critic thought of the movie. You can also watch the trailer for the movie right here to get a sense of it for yourself.