How to watch CMT Music Awards 2022
By Michael Balderston published
Celebrate the best of country music with the CMT Music Awards 2022.
The fans will make their voices heard with the CMT Music Awards 2022, as this fan-voted awards ceremony honoring some of the biggest names in country music is taking place on Monday, April 11.
The CMT Music Awards 2022 will feature the likes of Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and the first televised appearance of The Judds in more than two decades.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the CMT Music Awards 2022.
When is the CMT Music Awards 2022?
The CMT Music Awards 2022 will air live on Monday, April 11, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The awards show will air delayed at 8 pm PT for west coast audiences.
How to watch the CMT Music Awards 2022
CBS will serve as the broadcast home for the CMT Music Awards for the first time. The awards ceremony will also be live streamed on the Paramount Plus streaming service.
Those who want to watch the CMT Music Awards 2022 on TV should be able to do so without much fuss. CBS, as one of the four major TV networks in the US, is carried by all traditional pay-TV cable/satellite service providers; local CBS stations can be picked up by viewers using TV antennas; and CBS is carried as part of the channel lineup on multiple live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.
To stream the CMT Music Awards 2022 on Paramount Plus, viewers will need to be a subscriber to the streaming service. As Paramount Plus will be streaming the CBS station broadcast of the awards show, viewers must be signed up for Paramount Plus’ premium plan ($9.99 per month) to watch.
Who are the CMT Music Awards 2022 hosts?
Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini are serving as the hosts for the CMT Music Awards 2022.
Mackie is best known for his role as Sam Wilson/The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including leading the Disney Plus original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He has also starred in The Hurt Locker, The Banker and Detroit. This is Mackie’s first time hosting the CMT Music Awards.
Ballerini, on the other hand, is returning to hosting duties after having previously done so in 2021. However, it will be a little different this year. Ballerini announced via Instagram on April 11 that she has tested positive for COVID-19 (she is reportedly asymptomatic and feeling OK), which will not allow her to be on stage to serve as co-host. She will, however, host remotely from her home.
A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Kane Brown, who previously hosted the awards ceremony in 2020 and 2021 with Ballerini, will noq co-host on stage with Mackie.
CMT Music Awards 2022 performers
The awards are going to be a star-studded affair, as the slate of CMT Music Awards 2022 performers and presenters feature some of the biggest names in country music and Hollywood.
Here’s a sampling of who will appear during the ceremony:
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Bryan Adams, Gayle King, Jimmie Allen, Martin McBride, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, LeAnn Rimes, Walker Hayes, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton & Black Pumas, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy F. Gibbons, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Joel McHale, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France + Antoni Porowski, Dylan Scott, Dennis Quaid, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
The CMT Music Awards 2022 will also feature the first televised performance of The Judds in more than two decades.
CMT Music Awards 2022 nominees
Here are some of the songs and country artists up for CMT Music Awards. For a full list of nominees, visit cmt.com (opens in new tab).
Video of the Year
- Cody Johnson — "Til You Can’t"
- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood — "If I Didn’t Love You"
- Kane Brown — "One Mississippi"
Female Video of the Year
- Brandi Carlile — "Right on Time"
- Gabby Barrett — "Footprints on the Moon"
- Kacey Musgraves — "Justified"
- Maren Morris — "Circles Around the Town"
- Mickey Guyton — "Remember Her Name"
- Miranda Lambert — "If I Was a Cowboy"
- Tenille Arts — "Back Then, Right Now"
Male Video of the Year
- Cody Johnson — "Til You Can’t"
- Eric Church — "Heart on Fire"
- Kane Brown — "One Mississippi"
- Luke Bryan — "Waves"
- Luke Combs — "Forever After All"
- Thomas Rhett — "Country Again"
- Walker Hayes — "Fancy Like"
Group/Duo Video of the Year
- Brothers Osborne — "I’m Not for Everyone"
- Dan + Shay — "Steal My Love"
- Maddie & Tae — "Woman You Got"
- Old Dominion — "I Was on a Boat That Day"
- Parmalee — "Take My Name"
- Zac Brown Band — "Same Boat"
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.
