How to watch Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown online

If you've enjoyed past National Geographic American history documentaries, then you'll want to check out Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown, which debuts on Monday, June 17.

This is the latest entry into Nat Geo's One Day in America series, following programs on 9/11 and JFK's assassination, and each of them explores one pivotal day in US history from the perspective of living eyewitnesses and survivors.

In One Day in Jonestown, we'll learn all about what led up to the Jonestown mass suicide in 1978: we'll get to know Jim Jones, understand why he created the People's Church and discover what changed over several decades to lead to the tragedy in Guyana.

If you want to get to know this important event better, here's how to watch Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown.

How to watch Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown in the US

You have two options for watching Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown in the US, and we'd recommend one over the other.

The first option is Hulu, with all three episodes of the docuseries landing on the streaming platform on Monday, June 17. Each month Hulu costs $7.99 for its ad-enabled plan or $17.99 for the ad-free one, with some choosing to sign up via the Disney Bundle for $9.99 monthly as that pairs Hulu with Disney Plus.

Your other option is National Geographic's channel, and we don't recommend this option for keen fans due to its delayed release date. Nat Geo will air the show from Wednesday, August 14, so you'll be waiting two months in order to catch it.

How to watch Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown in the UK

At the time of writing, National Geographic hasn't confirmed when Cult Massacre will be landing in the UK, although according to one of the production companies it will be coming along at some point.

Past Nat Geo and One Day in America docuseries have landed on Disney Plus, so this seems like the best bet at how you'll be able to watch it. We'll let you know when a release date is confirmed by updating this guide.

How to watch Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown everywhere else

