In the mood for something different than the action-packed blockbusters, animated movies or broad comedies? Then perhaps you should watch Daddio, an intimate indie drama starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn that is now playing. But where and when can you watch it?

As one of WTW's most anticipated indie movies of summer 2024, Daddio may be a bit harder to find than some of the other summer fare; even fellow indie, more adult-driven movies like The Bikeriders or Kinds of Kindness.

We're here to help so you can know if/how you can watch Daddio right now.

How to watch Daddio in movie theaters

Daddio is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; at this time the movie does not have a release date in the UK.

The movie looks to be playing in most major cities, but it may not be playing in every movie theater. So to find out where and when the movie is playing in your area, best to check out Fandango, which will let you see all the Daddio showtimes nearest to you, as well as allow you to purchase your tickets directly online.

Frequenters of the movies may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership programs , which are offered by a wide range of movie theater chains in the US and UK. In addition to providing information on what movies are playing and when, these programs allow for moviegoers to occasionally get free or discounted movie tickets, or for some pay a monthly fee to see an allotted number of movies each month. Deals on concessions and other theater perks are also available.

Is Daddio streaming?

No, Daddio is not available to stream on any platform right now. Nor is it available to rent via digital on-demand.

We don't have any information currently as to when Daddio is going to be made available for at-home viewing or streaming, but when that info is announced we’ll update this post.

What else to know about Daddio

Written and directed by Christy Hall, making her feature debut with Daddio (though she also is credited as a writer on the upcoming movie It Ends With Us), here is the official synopsis for Daddio:

"New York City. JFK airport. A young woman jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi, the cabbie throws the vehicle into drive as the two head out into the night toward Manhattan, striking up the most unexpected conversation resulting in a single, epic remarkable journey."

Critics have liked the movie, as it has earned an 78% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes. But check out the trailer below to see for yourself if you’re on the fence at all.