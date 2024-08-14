How to watch Daddy Issues online: stream comedy from anywhere

What can you tell us about Daddy Issues?

Daddy Issues is a very very funny comedy that also has lots of heart about a father and a daughter getting to know each other as adults and as people and they basically wind up as flatmates and what ensues is lots of fun, love and comedy.

How would you best describe your character Gemma?

Gemma is a very honest, independent, true to herself woman who finds it hard to let people in fully and to accept help. Over the course of the series she learns how to be vulnerable and open up to people and not always be so hyper independent.

What’s Gemma’s relationship like with dad Malcolm?

At the beginning of the series Gemma and Malcolm feel like strangers to one another. Even though they are father and daughter, they don’t really know each other that well, but she’s pregnant and needs someone and he’s going through a divorce so they need each other. As the show goes on they start to really see each other as humans and we see how Gemma and Malcolm through all their weird choices and crazy ways they just choose to love each other through it all.

So what attracted you to the role of Gemma?

I genuinely laughed my head off at the scripts when I read them, I was like I’m sold! It just kept getting better and better. I found out David Morrissey would be playing Malcolm and I was like I HAVE to do it, I have to play David Morrissey’s daughter because I’ve loved him since I was a kid in everything he’s done. Also I wanted to see David Morrissey playing this part because its so silly and he’s this incredible actor, known for his dramatic roles. I wanted to see what he was going to do with this part and he went above and beyond anything I could have ever expected.

You’ve mentioned David there, what was it like working with him?

Heaven. Honestly I just love him and I hope he’s in my life forever. On set we had really great chats but we’re also really good at sitting next to each other and just existing. We don’t even have to speak, we can just listen to music, sing along to it and just be and I think that’s where Gemma and Malcolm get to as well. They get to a place where they are just existing alongside each other. They are living their lives knowing they have each other and that is really beautiful. It doesn’t always have to be a deep chat, it can just be that you feel safe and comfortable enough to just sit in silence with each other which is great and rare.

The show is filmed and based in Stockport, was that important to you that it was filmed in your hometown?

I didn’t think it was important to me until I got there and started filming it, I didn’t think it was going to move me as much as it did but when I was in Stockport I was like this is really lovely, it brought back really fond memories of growing up there.

Tell me about the rest of the cast.

Sharon Rooney who plays my sister Catherine in the show has played my sister twice as we were sisters in Louis Wain, and Susan Lynch who plays my mum in this has also played my mum in Sex Education so we’ve obviously got some family connections going on there - it’s the brown eyes I think. We have such an amazing cast in the show, every single person is great: Sarah Hadland, Taj, Arian, David Fynn every single person in this is incredible.