How to watch Daddy Issues online: stream comedy from anywhere
Mum leaves dad. Daughter suddenly needs dad. Returns home to live with dad. Dad useless = Daddy Issues
Usual hapless man in turmoil trope (can't boil egg/ work washing machine etc) with added inter-generational angst provided by 24 year old daughter facing up to life as an expectant mum and needing his support. Not the most original idea in the world but given life by a great cast.
Can't wait to watch it but not at home? Don't worry, you can watch Daddy Issues from anywhere with a VPN.
Premiere date: Thursday, August 15
Time: 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEST (Friday)
UK: BBC iPlayer (free)
How to use a VPN to watch Daddy Issues from anywhere
In a break from his usually demanding dramatic roles, David Morrissey (as Malcolm) tries his comedy chops in this new six-part comedy set in Stockport, just outside Manchester. Although, that said, there's plenty of drama to ride shotgun with the laughs.
His wife has bolted with their joint savings and Aimee Lou Wood (Gemma) is carrying the result of joining the mile high club on a flight back from Portugal. She has nowhere else to go but is he the right person to help her right now? It will be fun finding out.
Here's how to watch Daddy Issues from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.
How to watch Daddy Issues online in the UK for free
Daddy Issues premieres on BBC Three on Thursday, August 15 at 9 pm BST.
You'll be able to stream all six episodes on BBC iPlayer the same day.
BBC Three and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.
Can I watch Daddy Issues online in the US?
No U.S. broadcaster has picked up the rights to Daddy Issues yet but it could find a home on BritBox in the States, so keep an eye out there.
In the meantime, UK citizens outside the country will be able to watch the sitcom with a VPN. We've got all the details you need for that below.
Can I watch Daddy Issues online in Australia?
As with the U.S., there is no confirmation that an Australian broadcaster will be showing Daddy issues in the immediate future.
However, if you’re a Brit abroad looking to stream Daddy Issues, you’ll want a VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.
How to watch Daddy Issues from anywhere with a VPN
If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Daddy Issues on the BBC iPlayer streaming by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!
Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.
Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
What you need to know about Daddy Issues
When does Daddy Issues premiere?
The new comedy series premieres on BBC Three with a double bill at 9.00 pm (BST) on Thursday, August 15.
Who is in the cast of Daddy Issues?
· Aimee Lou Wood as Gemma
· David Morrissey as Malcolm
· Susan Lynch
· David Fynn
· Sharon Rooney
· Sarah Hadland
· Taj Atwal
· Arian Nik
· Tom Stourton
· Susannah Fielding
· Lauren O'Rourke
· Cyril Nri
· Cora Kirk as Tamika
· Perry Fitzpatrick
· Claire Keelan
· Damien Molony
· Sherrie Hewson
· Humphrey Ker as Warren
· David Reed as Craig
What has Aimee Lou Wood (who plays Gemma) had to say about Daddy Issues?
What can you tell us about Daddy Issues?
Daddy Issues is a very very funny comedy that also has lots of heart about a father and a daughter getting to know each other as adults and as people and they basically wind up as flatmates and what ensues is lots of fun, love and comedy.
How would you best describe your character Gemma?
Gemma is a very honest, independent, true to herself woman who finds it hard to let people in fully and to accept help. Over the course of the series she learns how to be vulnerable and open up to people and not always be so hyper independent.
What’s Gemma’s relationship like with dad Malcolm?
At the beginning of the series Gemma and Malcolm feel like strangers to one another. Even though they are father and daughter, they don’t really know each other that well, but she’s pregnant and needs someone and he’s going through a divorce so they need each other. As the show goes on they start to really see each other as humans and we see how Gemma and Malcolm through all their weird choices and crazy ways they just choose to love each other through it all.
So what attracted you to the role of Gemma?
I genuinely laughed my head off at the scripts when I read them, I was like I’m sold! It just kept getting better and better. I found out David Morrissey would be playing Malcolm and I was like I HAVE to do it, I have to play David Morrissey’s daughter because I’ve loved him since I was a kid in everything he’s done. Also I wanted to see David Morrissey playing this part because its so silly and he’s this incredible actor, known for his dramatic roles. I wanted to see what he was going to do with this part and he went above and beyond anything I could have ever expected.
You’ve mentioned David there, what was it like working with him?
Heaven. Honestly I just love him and I hope he’s in my life forever. On set we had really great chats but we’re also really good at sitting next to each other and just existing. We don’t even have to speak, we can just listen to music, sing along to it and just be and I think that’s where Gemma and Malcolm get to as well. They get to a place where they are just existing alongside each other. They are living their lives knowing they have each other and that is really beautiful. It doesn’t always have to be a deep chat, it can just be that you feel safe and comfortable enough to just sit in silence with each other which is great and rare.
The show is filmed and based in Stockport, was that important to you that it was filmed in your hometown?
I didn’t think it was important to me until I got there and started filming it, I didn’t think it was going to move me as much as it did but when I was in Stockport I was like this is really lovely, it brought back really fond memories of growing up there.
Tell me about the rest of the cast.
Sharon Rooney who plays my sister Catherine in the show has played my sister twice as we were sisters in Louis Wain, and Susan Lynch who plays my mum in this has also played my mum in Sex Education so we’ve obviously got some family connections going on there - it’s the brown eyes I think. We have such an amazing cast in the show, every single person is great: Sarah Hadland, Taj, Arian, David Fynn every single person in this is incredible.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate hobnobs.