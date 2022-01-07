How to watch 'Death in Paradise' season 11 online from anywhere

How to watch 'Death in Paradise season' 11 online. The team look like they're enjoying it!

Death in Paradise fans got a treat recently with the first-ever Death in Paradise Christmas special.

Now, it's back with a batch of new cases for DI Neville Parker, DS Florence Cassell, and co. Thankfully Don Warrington also returns as the wonderful Commissioner. Shantol Jackson joins the cast as a new sergeant, Naomi Thomas. How will she get on with Marlon?

The big theme of the last series was whether Florence and Neville will become a couple and the romantic plotline is set to continue in the new series.

Neville will be kept busy with some very strange cases on Saint Marie.

Teasing the opening episode, the BBC says: "When a seemingly simple kidnapping ends in murder, Neville and the team must work out what went wrong and how someone ended up dead.”

How to watch 'Death in Paradise season 11' online in the UK

Death in Paradise season 11 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The first episode becomes available at 9pm on Friday, Jan 7 as it's screened on BBC1.

How to watch 'Death in Paradise' season 11 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month absolutely free, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

How to watch Death in Paradise season 11 in the US

We are still awaiting a release date for season 11 in the US.