How to watch Dune: Prophecy — release date, air times and streaming for the Dune prequel

A prequel to the recent Denis Villeneuve duo of Dune movies is here, in the form of Dune: Prophecy, a hotly-anticipated sci-fi series that debuts (in some countries) on Sunday, November 17.

Dune: Prophecy is about two sisters who need to protect humanity from a threat, and in doing so form a mysterious order which will become pivotal to humanity's future. For those of you who know about the Dune story, this sect is the Bene Gesserit, the sisterhood of highly-trained operatives.

The story is based on a book by Dune author Frank Herbert's son Brian Herbert called Sisterhood of Dune. It stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams as the two sisters as well as Mark Strong, Travis Fimmel and Jodhi May.

So if you're a Dune and Dune: Part Two fan, here's how to watch Dune: Prophecy, including streaming and TV options and when eac

How to watch Dune: Prophecy in the US

While Dune: Prophecy was originally going to be a streaming-only release, that changed and so it'll be showing on cable too.

The cable channel is HBO, with the first episode airing on Sunday, November 17 at 9 pm ET/PT and subsequent episodes taking that same time slot each Sunday. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, November 17

Episode 2: Sunday, November 24

Episode 3: Sunday, December 1

Episode 4: Sunday, December 8

Episode 5: Sunday, December 15

Episode 6: Sunday, December 22

You may already have HBO as part of your cable plan but if not, several live TV streaming services offer it as add-on packages. Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV offer it, if you pay a little more each month.

If you'd rather watch the series on demand, then each episode of Dune: Prophecy will stream on Max at the exact same time as it plays on HBO.

Max starts at $9.99 per month but that's for its ad-supported plan. You can go ad-free for $16.99 monthly. Both of the recent Dune movies are also on Max.

How to watch Dune: Prophecy in the UK

If you live in the UK, you can watch Dune: Prophecy on Sky TV and Now TV.

The first episode of Dune: Prophecy will be added to both streaming services on Monday, November 18, and then every week from then, you'll be able to see one more episode. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1: Monday, November 18

Episode 2: Monday, November 25

Episode 3: Monday, December 2

Episode 4: Monday, December 9

Episode 5: Monday, December 16

Episode 6: Monday, December 23

Sky TV starts at £26 per month but the price varies depending on your subscription period, which packages you opt for and any Sky TV deals going on at the time.

While the first Dune isn't streaming right now, Dune: Part Two was added to Sky TV recently (on Friday, November 15).

How to watch Dune: Prophecy in Australia

You'll be able to watch Dune: Prophecy in Australia by signing up for the streaming service Binge, which has the rights to show it.

The first episode of Dune: Prophecy will stream on Binge on Monday, November 18, and subsequent ones will land weekly from then on.

Episode 1: Monday, November 18

Episode 2: Monday, November 25

Episode 3: Monday, December 2

Episode 4: Monday, December 9

Episode 5: Monday, December 16

Episode 6: Monday, December 23

The first Dune is on Stan (as is the original David Lynch movie) while Dune Part 2 isn't streaming just yet. So you can only use Binge for the TV show.

A subscription to Binge costs $10 per month for its basic plan, but that only allows you to stream in SD. The $19 Standard plan lets you watch Dune: Prophecy in HD.

How to watch Dune: Prophecy everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Dune: Prophecy, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!