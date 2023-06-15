Pixar remains a gold standard for animated movies and has a brand new one in Elemental. The highly anticipated summer movie should be the perfect movie to take kids to, but if Pixar's track record is any indication, it should also have plenty for adults to enjoy as well.

Elemental is set in Element City, where fire, water, land and air residents live together. The story focuses on Ember, a quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with fun, sappy Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Elemental is the 27th feature-length Pixar movie.

Here is all the information on when, where and how you can watch Elemental right now.

How to watch Elemental in movie theaters

Elemental is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. You can find Elemental showtimes near you by checking out your local movie theater's website and seeing if and when it is playing there, or expand your options through Fandango, which shares with you all the theaters and times that Elemental is playing in your area. You can also purchase your tickets directly online through these platforms.

If you enjoy going to the movies but are looking for ways to make the experience more affordable, you should check out our guide for movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings, from many US and UK movie theater chains, offer movie lovers discounts on tickets (including the occasional free ticket) or a set amount of movies per month for a single fee. Deals on concessions and other moviegoing treats are also available.

Is Elemental streaming?

Though many Pixar movies were made immediately available to stream on Disney Plus over the last few years, that is not the case with Elemental. The movie is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters before it makes its way online.

When it does head to streaming, it will do so on Disney Plus. So if you want to be ready to stream the movie as soon as possible, you can sign up for Disney Plus either as a standalone streaming service or as part of the Disney Bundle. While you wait for Elemental, you can enjoy all of the other Pixar movies currently on Disney Plus.

We'll also update this page when Elemental becomes available to rent on digital on-demand.

What else to know about Elemental

The Elemental cast features the voice talents of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Catherine O'Hara, Wendi McLendon-Covey and more. The movie is directed by Peter Sohn, who previously directed Pixar's The Good Dinosaur.

Critics have been pretty positive about Elemental (if not as laudatory as some previous Pixar entries). As of June 15, Elemental has a "Fresh" rating of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the Elemental trailer right here to get a preview of the movie.