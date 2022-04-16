How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas fight

Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas is a massive welterweight title unification boxing fight, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch this bout live stream online.

Errol Spence Jr. holds two world championships and scoring a third would bring him closer to becoming undisputed. Yordenis Ugas is a new champ looking to prove that his reign at the top is just beginning.

Read on to find out how you can watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas from anywhere, as well as a preview of the main event championship unification fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas.

When is Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas?

Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas main event coverage starts on Saturday, April 16, at 9 pm ET/2 am UK. The undercard event begins at 7 pm ET.

The Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas fight is scheduled to start at 11 pm ET/4 am UK.

Where is Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas?

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas in the US

Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas is a pay-per-view fight, so US sports fans who want to watch will need to order it through Showtime Pay-Per-View. It's not included in the Showtime subscription and you don't have to be a subscriber to sign up for the fight. You can order the fight directly from Showtime for $74.99 and watch on any of Showtime's apps.

Another way to buy the Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas PPV is via Sling TV. Fans can order the fight for $74.99 and you don’t need to be a Sling TV subscriber. For more information, visit Sling TV’s Spence Jr vs Ugas page.

Fans can also watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas on PPV.com and through major cable and satellite systems including DirecTV, Cox and more.

How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas in the UK

In the UK, Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas is available online with FITE TV a specialist sports streaming platform. Coverage begins at 2 am UK time and the Main Event should start at approximately 4 am UK.

FITE is offering the Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas boxing event at much a lower price point than many other PPV events. The live stream on FITE TV is only £11.50 ($15).

How to watch Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas from anywhere in the world

FITE has the Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas event available in other countries, including Canada and Germany. Prices vary by region, so check the FITE Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas site for your local pricing.

Another good option for watching the fight if you happen to find yourself away from home and not able to access your normal service is by using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas — Main Event Preview

Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. (27-0) is the WBC and IBF welterweight champion. Spence is consistently ranked near the top of any serious boxing pound-for-pound list as an undefeated fighter and five-year world champ out of Long Island, N.Y. While this is his sixth title defense and second title unification fight, it has been hard for Spence to find a real challenge. Spence could have had even more title defenses, but he lost a year after crashing his Ferrari in a terrible accident in October 2019. Spence was also set for a career-defining fight against the legendary Manny Pacquiao in August of 2021, only to suffer a tear of his left retina that forced him to pull out.

Now Spence faces the replacement fighter who beat Pacquiao. If Spence wins, there will be tons of questions about what he should do next. Fans and experts have been wanting him to face WBO champion Terence Crawford for years in a mega fight that could produce an undisputed champion. However fighters like Vergil Ortiz Jr., Conor Benn and "Boots" Ennis loom as other potential foes. But none of this matters unless Spence takes care of business against Ugas.

Yordenis "54 Milagros" Ugas (27-4) is the WBA (Super) welterweight champion. He is much more than just the last fighter to face and beat Manny Pacquiao. He is a Cuban-born boxer who has represented the island nation in international competition, winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic games. After struggling early in his career, Ugas has been on a tear, going 12-1 in his last 13 fights. His only loss then was his first title shot against Shawn Porter, but when he got his second title chance he made it count.

Ugas beat Abel Ramos to win the WBA regular title, then cemented his status as the Super WBA champ in his unanimous decision win over Pacquaio. He relies on his jab, but with the reach advantage belonging to Spence it will be interesting to see what strategy Ugas brings to this fight.

Errol Spence Jr. is a solid favorite to win this championship unification fight at -550 odds.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas: schedule and fight card

The PPV broadcast will begin at 9 pm ET/2 am UK. The Undercard broadcast on Showtime begins at 7 pm ET. The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows:

Main Card — Pay-Per-View

Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas

Isaac Cruz vs Yuriorkis Gamboa

Jose Valenzuela vs Francisco Vargas

Cody Crowley vs Josesito Lopez

Undercard — Showtime

Brandun Lee vs Zachary Ochoa

Radzhab Butaev vs Eimantas Stanionis