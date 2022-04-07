Accio Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore! OK, so magic isn’t going to actually work, but the good news is that Harry Potter fans across the world won’t need magic to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the latest movie from the wizarding universe (though some may have to wait a bit longer than others).

The third movie in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, here is everything that you need to know about how to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

How to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in movie theaters

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore officially releases on Friday, April 8, in the UK and many other international markets. US fans will need to wait an extra week, as the movie is slated for an April 15 rollout. Wherever you are, though, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is going to be playing exclusively in movie theaters when it comes out.

To find out where and when The Secrets of Dumbledore is playing, you can check your local movie theaters’ websites or a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab).

Love going to the movies but wish tickets weren’t always so expensive? Movie theater subscription and membership deals give you the opportunity to see a certain number of movies at a flat monthly rate, offer individual ticket and concession discounts as well as a number of other potential perks. Numerous US and UK movie theater chains offer these kind of deals.

Is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore streaming?

No, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is not going to be available on streaming when it is released.

Though many people may have gotten used to the idea of a big movie being released at home the same day it premiered in movie theaters over the last couple of years, that practice is starting to go away, particularly for the big movies like The Secrets of Dumbledore.

However, we can make an educated guess as to where Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be streaming once it is available. As a Warner Bros. movie, it is likely that The Secrets of Dumbledore first finds its way to HBO Max once it’s streaming, though an official debut date on the streaming service has not been announced. There’s also been no information on when the movie will be available for on-demand digital purchase/rental.

However, if you want to dive back into the Harry Potter wizarding world you can do so. All of the Harry Potter movies, from Philosopher’s (aka Sorcerer’s) Stone to Deathly Hallows Part 2, and the two previous Fantastic Beasts entries are available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock Premium.

What you need to know about Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

There have been some changes to the Fantastic Beasts franchise since the last movie came out in 2018. The big one is that Mads Mikkelsen has been brought in to replace Johnny Depp in the role of the villainous Gellert Grindelwald. The rest of the main cast returns though, including Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jude Law as Dumbledore and Katherine Waterston (who’s been surprisingly absent from promo materials but is listed as part of the cast on IMDb). Some new faces include Jessica Williams and Richard Coyle.

Read What to Watch’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore review right here, while you can watch the trailer below to see what’s in store with this latest magical adventure: