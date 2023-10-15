How to watch Fboy Island season 3 online: release date and more for the dating show

Summer may have ended but it's time for one more vacation: this one takes us to the tropical atoll of Fboy Island to watch a trio of women try to work out who's nice and who's not.

Quick links US: The CW | CW App (free)

UK: Not streaming yet

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

In Fboy Island, three single women are faced with a horde of 26 single men: 13 of them are 'nice guys', and another 13 are 'Fboys', and the women don't get told which is which. Over the course of the series the women have to decide who's the one for them, while the men have to try and prove themselves.

While you may know Fboy Island as an HBO show, it was canned by the network and revived by The CW, giving you more of the popular reality dating series.

So here's how to watch Fboy Island season 3, to keep on top of the sunny romance.

How to watch Fboy Island season 3 in the US

The quickest way to watch Fboy Island season 3 is by switching on The CW, with two episodes airing from 8 pm ET/PT each week beginning Monday, October 16.

Don't have The CW? It's on plenty of live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

There is a free option though, for people who are okay with waiting. Each episode will be available to watch a day after its CW air date on the CW App, available on Android and iOS.

The CW App is free to use, as it's ad-supported instead of requiring a subscription plan, and it's a good way to catch up on your favorite CW shows.

How to watch Fboy Island season 3 in the UK

We're sorry to say that, at the time of writing, there's no confirmed UK release date for the third season of Fboy Island. While the two previous seasons did eventually cross the pond, they were made by HBO, and there are possibly different licensing rules between the companies.

You can watch those first two seasons of Fboy Island using BBC's iPlayer, which is free for licence fee payers.

How to watch Fboy Island everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Fboy Island season 3, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Fboy Island or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.