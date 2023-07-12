FBoy Island season 3: release date, everything we know so far

The CW added several new shows to its fall TV lineup like The Spencer Sisters and Sullivan's Crossing, and it also gave a popular reality series a new lease on life. FBoy Island is returning for a third season on the network and that means lots of sun and drama in a beautiful tropical paradise.

The network also gave the green light to a spinoff, FGirl Island, that will premiere at some point in the 2023-2024 TV season.

Here's what we know about FBoy Island season 3.

FBoy Island season will take over The CW's Thursday nights, debuting Thursday, October 12. The series will have a two-hour block beginning at 8 pm ET/PT each week.

We don't have any details about a premiere date in the UK but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you here.

FBoy Island season 3 plot

Curious about FBoy Island? Here's the official series synopsis from The CW: "FBoy Island follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men—13 self-proclaimed 'Nice Guys' looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed 'Fboys,' there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?"

FBoy Island season 3 cast

Only a few casting details have been released at this point. Nikki Glaser, one of the series' executive producers, returns to host the show.

Per Variety, the only confirmed contestant thus far is former Bachelorette Katie Thurston. Thurston initially debuted as one of the women vying for Matt James' affection on The Bachelor season 25, and later she led her own season of The Bachelorette. After several failed relationships, she's coming to FBoy Island in hopes of finding "the one."

We'll add more information about the rest of the contestant as it becomes available.

FBoy Island season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for FBoy Island season 3 just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch FBoy Island season 3

FBoy Island season 3 airs this fall on The CW, with new episodes airing each week. If you don't have cable, you can watch The CW with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes will be available to stream the day after they air on The CW app.