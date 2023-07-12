All American punted from The CW fall TV schedule

As networks release their updated fall TV premiere dates, The CW released its new fall TV schedule and revealed that the highly-anticipated All American season 6 would be pushed to midseason. The scheduling move comes as the writers' strike continues to disrupt production on television projects around Hollywood and the globe.

The CW previously announced a fall lineup featuring a mix of reality shows and already-aired series from other countries. Now that the schedule has been firmed up, shows like All American, 61st Street and the I Am documentary franchise are being moved to midseason, presumably to ensure that the network has enough shows set aside given the current uncertainty surrounding writers' rooms and production.

The network already announced that Walker would debut at midseason, and that Superman & Lois season 4 and All American: Homecoming season 3 would target a spring 2024 debut with abbreviated seasons. Of course, the challenge with predicting scripted premieres is that everything is again dependent upon the strike.

In June, The CW also added global Biblical juggernaut The Chosen to its schedule. The series, which follows the life of Jesus Christ, premieres on July 16. With three seasons already completed, the series is expected to run on Sundays through Christmas Eve and more seasons are planned.

Take a look at The CW fall TV schedule below:

Tuesday, September 5

8 pm ET/PT: Inside the NFL

9 pm ET/PT: The Swarm (series premiere)

Wednesday, October 4

8 pm ET/PT: Sullivan's Crossing (series premiere)

9 pm ET/PT: The Spencer Sisters (series premiere)

Thursday, October 12

8-10 pm ET/PT: FBoy Island season 3

Monday, October 16

8-8:30 pm ET/PT: Son of a Critch

8:30-9:00 pm ET/PT: Run the Burbs

9-9:30 pm ET/PT: Children Ruin Everything

9:30-10 pm ET/PT: Everyone Else Burns (series premiere)

Friday, October 20

8 pm ET/PT: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season 10 premiere)

9 pm ET/PT: Inside the NFL (encore episode)

Saturday, October 28

8-8:30 pm ET/PT: Masters of Illusion (season 10 premiere)

8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Masters of Illusion (original episode)

9-9:30 pm ET/PT: World's Funniest Animals (season 4 premiere)

9:30-10 pm ET/PT: World's Funniest Animals (original episode)

Tuesday, November 14

8 pm ET/PT: Inside the NFL

9-9:30 pm ET/PT: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season 12 premiere)

9:30-10 pm ET/PT: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (original episode)