All American: Homecoming season 3 — everything we know about the coming-of-age drama

Despite being the spinoff and Monday night companion series of All American, for a while now, the possibility of All American: Homecoming season 3 has been up in the air. Thankfully, as of June 12, The CW made things official and announced the series is returning for another season. This is fantastic news for the show fans as season 2 ended on a cliffhanger with Simone (Geffri Maya) having to make a big decision about her love life.

So what can fans expect from the new episodes? Here’s everything we know about All American: Homecoming season 3.

An official release date for the new season hasn’t been set. However, given the new season has only received a 13-episode order, we anticipate the new season will premiere sometime in 2024.

All American: Homecoming season 3 plot

Specific plot points for season 3 are so far not known. However, one big storyline fans will no doubt be following is the love triangle between Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), Simone and Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple). Although Damon and Simone have had a flirtatious friendship since the very beginning of the series, the budding romance between Lando and Simone has certainly earned its fair share of support with viewers hoping she chooses him.

As season 2 wrapped, she was last seen committing to someone, but that person was never shown. So seemingly, her big decision will be revealed in the new episodes.

As more information about other season 3 story arcs come to light, we’ll be sure to pass along the updates.

Geffri Maya, All American: Homecoming (Image credit: The CW)

All American: Homecoming season 3 cast

In a bit of interesting casting news, Deadline is reporting that viewers should expect some "cast reductions" due to budget cuts. While it’s not known which cast members/characters this will impact, it’s anticipated that series regulars will be relatively untouched by this development.

With that said, Geffri Maya is expected to return as Simone. Maya first starred as Simone in the original series All American. Prior to this character, her other most notable role was playing Khadijah in the hit drama Snowfall.

Other cast members we anticipate on seeing include Peyton Alex Smith (Legacies) as Damon Sims, Kelly Jenrette (Limetown) as Amara Patterson, Cory Hardrict (The Chi) as Coach Marcus Turner and Sylvester Powell (Five Points) as Jessie 'JR' Raymond.

As more casting news come to our attention, we’ll pass along the updates.

All American: Homecoming season 3 trailer

It’s too early for a trailer. However, as one becomes available, we’ll place it here.

How to watch All American: Homecoming season 3