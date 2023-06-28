Superman & Lois season 4: cast, everything we know so far

After anxious fans waited on pins and needles, The CW finally announced that Superman & Lois season 4 will happen. Superman & Lois season 3 introduced several new stories and characters that will continue in the new season.

"We are thrilled to bring All-American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW, via a press release. "These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

Some of the big changes in season 4 come about as a result of budget cuts. The CW opted to keep Superman & Lois and its other hit series on the bubble, All American: Homecoming, but in order to make it happen some cost-cutting had to be done. For Superman & Lois, that means a shortened 10-episode season and a trimmed-down roster of regular cast members.

Here's what we know about Superman & Lois season 4.

No release date has been set for Superman & Lois season 4. The series renewal was announced in mid-June amid the ongoing writers strike, which means it will be a while before production on the new season begins. That said, season 3 premiered in March 2023 as part of The CW spring lineup, so it's very likely that it will be spring 2024 before we see new episodes of the show.

We'll be sure to provide more information as it becomes available.

Superman & Lois season 4 plot

There's no synopsis for Superman & Lois season 4 just yet, but here's the general series synopsis from The CW: "In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Based on the characters from DC Comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster."

Superman & Lois season 4 cast

As mentioned previously, part of the deal to bring Superman & Lois back for a fourth season included cutting the number of series regulars. Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Michael Bishop (Jonathan) and Alex Garfin (Jordan) will return in their roles as the Kent family, along with newly minted series regular Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), who joined the show in season 3 as Lex Luthor.

Original cast members Dylan Walsh (Blue Bloods), Emmanuelle Chriqui (The Passage), Erik Valdez (Graceland), Inde Navarrette (13 Reasons Why) and Wolé Parks (All American), along with Tayler Buck (Tyler Perry's Assisted Living) and Sofia Hasmik (Mad About You) will not return as series regulars, but there's hope that they'll appear as guest or recurring stars in the new season.

We'll be sure to provide more casting updates as soon as they're available.

Superman & Lois season 4 trailer

There's no trailer for Superman & Lois season 4, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Superman & Lois season 4

Superman & Lois season 4 will air on The CW, which is available through a cable TV subscription. If you've cut the cord to traditional cable, you can find The CW on several live TV streaming services including FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. New episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere on the free and easy-to-use The CW app.