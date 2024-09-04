How to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist online, inc. free streams

A true crime story from the 1970s is getting turned into a TV show in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, a new show coming out on Thursday, September 5, and we'll help you figure out how to watch.

Fight Night tells the story of an armed robbery during a 1970 boxing match, which was Muhammad Ali's comeback fight. The host of the party tries to clear his name by finding the perpetrators, and has to join forces with a detective with whom he's clashed before.

A big-name cast stars in Fight Night including Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle as the host and detective respectively as well as Samuel L. Jacson, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Bailey and Rockmond Dunbar.

This could be the next drama series you binge watch, so here's how to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist online when it comes out.

How to watch Fight Night in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Fight Night by using the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, which is gaining all episodes of the series at once on Thursday, September 5.

There are two Peacock tiers. The cheaper one, for $7.99 per month or $79.99, is Peacock Premium which makes you watch commercials during your streams. The pricier one, Peacock Premium Plus, costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually but it'll remove ads for you.

Can you watch Fight Night in the UK?

While Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist has had streaming information confirmed for many regions around the world, one place where it hasn't been announced for is the UK. At the time of writing, there's no word on if or when it'll be available to watch in the UK.

Many Peacock shows don't end up streaming in the UK, though, and the ones that do arrive on a big list of streaming services: Prime Video is a common one but the national broadcasters and some of the smaller streaming services occasionally gain them too. So we wouldn't recommend signing up to a service purely on the hope that Fight Night could stream there.

You might have to set your sights internationally in order to watch it:

How to watch Fight Night in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on the streaming service Binge. It'll get all episodes at once, but due to the time zones, you'll have to wait until Friday, September 6 in order to stream them.

There are three Binge prices: Basic for $10 per month, Standard for $18 per month and Premium for $22 per month (each has an annual equivalent too). The main difference sbetween them are the number of devices you can stream from simultaneously, but the lower tier doesn't offer 4K streaming.

All three tiers have a 7-day free trial which you can use to check out the library without paying, though this rolls into a monthly plan.

How to watch Fight Night in New Zealand

If you live in New Zealand, you'll be able to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist without paying. That's because it's coming to TVNZ+, a free streaming service available to those situated in New Zealand.

All of Fight Night will join TVNZ+'s burgeoning library on Friday, September 6 at 8 am local time.

How to watch Fight Night everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

