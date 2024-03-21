How to watch Grambling vs Purdue: stream online or watch on TV

March Madness is underway, with first round games in the 2024 NCAA men's college basketball tournament taking place all afternoon and evening Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22. One of the tournament favorites hopes to redeem themselves in a game on Friday, when Grambling vs Purdue tips off at 7:25 pm ET/4:25 pm PT on TBS.

Purdue infamously became the second No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed in the 2023 tournament, but have a chance to bounce back from that this year. Fun fact, after the University of Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a 16, they won the national title a year later; can Purdue do the same? With reigning Naismith Player of the Year winner Zach Edey still on the floor for the Boilmakers, you have to think they have a pretty good chance.

Grambling, meanwhile, played in the First Four games to earn their matchup with Purdue, mounting a 14-point comeback to win in overtime. That was actually Grambling's first ever game in the NCAA tournament, so can they keep their perfect record up? It would perhaps be one of the greatest Cinderella stories ever, as the SWAC conference champions finished 0-28 11 years ago, but now have some swagger as they look to continue their perfect tournament run.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the No. 9 TCU vs No. 8 Utah State game.

But before that, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Grambling vs Purdue.

How to watch Grambling vs Purdue in the US

The Grambling vs Purdue game is airing on TBS, so you need access to the cable channel in order to watch it live. This requires a cable TV package or a live TV streaming service that carries the channel; in the case of the latter that includes Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

College basketball fans who have cut the cord can also stream tournament games live if they sign up for Max, which has the B/R Sports tab for live sports available to all subscribers for free (for a limited time).

Though one of the best bang for your buck deals to watch all of March Madness is Sling TV. For as low as $20 per month you can sign up for Sling TV Blue and watch not only the Grambling vs Purdue game, but all of the March tournament action that airs on TruTV, TBS and TNT.

How to watch Grambling vs Purdue from anywhere

If you finds yourself outside of the US but wanting to watch the Grambling vs Purdue game, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help if there is no easy way to catch the action.

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like March Madness as you would in your home country. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

