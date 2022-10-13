Horror fans are in for a treat this Halloween, as Michael Myers is back with an all new movie in the long-running Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends. Even better, there are multiple ways to watch Halloween Ends — including at movie theaters and at home.

Halloween Ends is the third entry in a new trilogy that began in 2018 with Halloween and continued with 2021’s Halloween Kills. These movies were designed to be more of a direct sequel to the original 1978 Halloween, rather than connected to the rest of the Halloween franchise that has reached 13 with this latest movie.

If you’re ready for a fright, here is everything that you need to know about how to watch Halloween Ends.

How to watch Halloween Ends in movie theaters

Halloween Ends releases in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world on October 14 (though some countries are getting it a little later); early screenings will be available at select theaters on October 13.

To find out where and when Halloween Ends is playing near you, check your local movie theaters’ websites or find all times in your area in one place via Fandango (opens in new tab).

If you love making trips to the movie theater but don’t love the hit it can put on your wallet, you should definitely look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. Offered by multiple US and UK movie theater chains, these deals give consumers free/discounted movie tickets or allows them to see a certain number of movies each month for a flat subscription fee. Additional perks include discounts on concessions and other things to make for a special trip to the cinema.

How to stream Halloween Ends

Michael Myers’ latest movie is also coming directly to your home right away, as Halloween Ends is streaming exclusively on Peacock starting October 14, simultaneously with its theatrical release.

Watch Halloween Ends on Peacock (opens in new tab)

Of course, you must be a Peacock Premium subscriber in order to stream Halloween Ends right away. The good news is that you can sign up for the streaming service for as little as $4.99 per month, though you’ll have to deal with ads. If you want to avoid any ads, then you’ll need to pay a little extra for the Peacock Premium Plus tier, which costs $9.99 per month.

At this time, Halloween Ends is not available for digital on-demand, so it’s Peacock or bust if you want to watch it at home. Unfortunately, there is no Peacock free trial available.

Everything else to know about Halloween Ends

As we mentioned, Halloween Ends is the third and final movie of a trilogy that started back in 2018 from director David Gordon Green. One of the big draws is that it featured the return of original franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, as the story picked up as more of a direct sequel to the 1978 original. Halloween Ends is being dubbed the "spine-chilling climax" of the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga.

Joining Curtis in the movie is Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell, Kyle Richards and Will Patton, with Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney splitting duties as The Shape, aka Michael Myers.

Watch the trailer for Halloween Ends right here: