How to watch Halo: stream the sci-fi action show including Halo season 2

Master Chief is ready to put back on his helmet (or remove it again, given how frequently he did so in the first season) ready for Halo season 2, as the sci-fi action show returns on Thursday, February 8.

An adaptation of the hit video game franchise, Halo is set in a space-faring future and tells of the war between humanity and an alien alliance called the Covenant, which seems intent on wiping humans out.

In particular, we follow Master Chief and his team of Spartans, super-soldiers who fight for the United Nations Space Command on the front line of humanity's defense. In season 2, Master Chief needs to find a way to counter the Covenant before Earth itself is attacked.

Whether you're excited for Halo season 2, or have yet to catch up on the first batch of episodes, we'll help you find out how to watch the show.

How to watch Halo season 2

Halo season 2 is an original production by Paramount for its streaming service, Paramount Plus, so you'll be able to use this to watch the second season of the show.

You'll be able to watch Halo on both of the streamer's tiers: that's the $5.99-per-month Essential tier or the $11.99-per-month Showtime one.

The first two episodes of Halo season 2 will hit the streamer on Thursday, February 8, and the subsequent episodes will land weekly from then. The finale is due on Thursday, March 21.

How to watch Halo for free

Not totally sure if Halo is worth splashing out for? Thankfully, free trials are here to help.

By default, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can test out the service and see whether it's for you or not. If you're a Prime subscribers, you can also use the Prime Video Channel to get an extra 7-day trial.

If you're in the US, you can get a month-long free trial for a limited time, because Paramount Plus is offering an extended free trial to tie in for its Super Bowl 2024 coverage. If, at the checkout, you use the code 'SUPERBOWL', you can sign up for an extended testing period.

How to watch Halo season 1

If you want to catch up on the first season of Halo, you can do so pretty easily, because all of the episodes are also on Paramount Plus.

Broadcast channels in the US and UK have occasionally shown the first episode, with Paramount sharing it on YouTube in the US and on Channel 5 in the UK, but at the time of writing it hasn't shared any plans to re-air the old episodes ahead of the new ones.