How to watch House of David: episode release schedule and how to stream it online

Eight-part epic drama House of David brings the quintessential underdog tale to life, tracing the Abrahamic prophet’s (Michael Iskander) rise from under-appreciated shepherd boy to slayer of Goliath and messianic king when it hits screens on Thursday, February 27.

An Amazon Prime original, the series will land exclusively on Prime Video around the world.

The 3,000-year-old parable of David and Goliath was intended to illustrate the decline of King Saul (Ali Suliman), the ugliness of the Philistines and, above all, the power of faith but, more than anything, it's come to encapsulate hope – that even the most daunting of odds, the most powerful and lavishly-provisioned of enemies, can be beaten.

Also starring Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, Stephen Lang as Samuel, and Martyn Ford as Goliath, here's how to watch House of David.

How to watch House of David around the world

If you want to watch House of David, you'll have to sign up for Amazon Prime. That's because all of the new episodes will land on Prime Video.

Prime Video is Amazon's streaming offering, and you have to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime to watch its movies and shows.

This costs $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 per month or $139 / £95 / AU$79 per year but by default, Prime Video has ads, and you can pay $2.99 / £2.99 per month extra for ad-free streaming.

In some countries, you can take out a standalone Prime Video subscription, which is cheaper and gives you just the streaming services, and not the quick delivery or other perks.

If you've never been an Amazon Prime customer before, then you'll be happy to know that there's a one-month free trial.

Amazon Prime is available in most countries around the world, but if you find yourself somewhere where it's blocked, a VPN can help you access your subscription from anywhere. More details below.

How to watch House of David from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from home, you could find yourself locked out of your usual subscriptions due to geo-restrictions. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN

House of David episode release schedule

The first three episodes of House of David will stream on Prime Video on Thursday, February 27, with the remaining five set to follow one-by-one each week. Here's the full schedule:

Episode 1 — Thursday, February 27

Episode 2 — Thursday, February 27

Episode 3 — Thursday, February 27

Episode 4 — Thursday, March 6

Episode 5 — Thursday, March 13

Episode 6 — Thursday, March 20

Episode 7 — Thursday, March 27

Episode 8 — Thursday, April 3

House of David cast