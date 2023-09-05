How to watch I Am Groot season 2: stream the Guardians spin-off online

Everyone's favorite Guardians of the Galaxy character returns, when I Am Groot season 2 returns to screens on Wednesday, September 6, bringing more adventures of the plant-based tree creature.

I Am Groot is a series of short films charting different adventures of Groot, the tree-man who becomes a tree-baby in the movies. The character is voiced by Vin Diesel, who reprises his role for this TV show.

These aren't explosive and violent galaxy-spanning adventures, with the first season of I Am Groot showing kid-friendly comedy situations, and the second promising to follow suit.

So here's how to watch I Am Groot ready for when it returns.

How to watch I Am Groot season 2

I Am Groot season 2 will be available to watch on Disney Plus, where the show will join the previous season.

All five episodes in the new season will be available to watch at once, on Wednesday, September 6. You won't need to wait to watch weekly this time!

Each month Disney Plus costs $4.99 in the US, or $13.99 for the ad-free option which also has an annual plan at $139.99. Many people opt to sign up via the Disney Bundle which combines Disney Plus with Hulu for $9.99 monthly.

In the UK, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year, with the ad-enabled tier only available from November when it'll cost £4.99 per month.

How to catch up on Groot

Want to catch up on the many adventures of Groot, so you can understand the other characters and world of the tree?

Well then your Disney Plus subscription is your best tool, because it'll give you access to all the movies you need to watch. In almost every region, all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies are on the streamer, as is the Christmas Special from 2022 that you need to have watched to make sense of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

Most of the Marvel TV shows and movies focus on Earth characters, so you don't need to have seen them to understand the adventures of Groot and co., but Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame do follow these characters and so you should check them out too.

Of course, these movies are hard to understand without watching lots of previous Marvel movies, so you could easily get into a rabbit hole!