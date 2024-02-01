How to watch India vs England 2nd Test: live stream cricket online for free

Howzat for a start to the India vs England series? The tourists produced what's being hailed as one of their greatest ever away victories in the opener, inflicting just a fourth defeat in 47 home matches on the mighty Men in Blue – and Ben Stokes has upped the ante for today's Second Test.

India vs England is airing for FREE in India on JioCinema. Don't worry if you're abroad at any point during the match, because you can watch India vs England 2nd Test live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Shoaib Bashir was denied the chance to play last week because he alone from the England setup wasn't granted a visa, but the right-arm off-spinner will belatedly make his debut in the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

It was an awful thing for anyone to experience, let alone a 20-year-old on international duty for the first time, but the chance to feature alongside Jimmy Anderson, who made his Test debut 114 days before Bashir was born, could make up for it.

For India the taste of defeat was a shock to the system, and they'll be without KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja for the 2nd Test. The hosts simply aren't used to being under this much pressure on home soil, though it was only three years ago that they overturned a 0-1 deficit to beat England 3-1.

If you're a keen cricket fan, you'll want to know how to watch the India vs England 2nd Test live online. We've got all the information below.

How to watch India vs England 2nd Test in India for free

Cricket fans based in India can watch the India vs England 2nd Test for FREE, courtesy of JioCinema. You can tune in online via the JioCinema website or dedicated app, which works across a wide range of devices.

How to watch an India vs England 2nd Test live stream in the US

The India vs England 2nd Test is being shown exclusively on Willow TV in the US. Play starts at 11pm ET / 8pm PT across all five days of the Test. Along with its sister channel Willow Xtra, Willow TV is the home of cricket in the States. Even if you don't get them on your cable plan, there's still a way to India vs England. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you watch cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. Sling's Desi Binge Plus plan includes Willow TV. It usually costs $15 per month, but if you're new to the service you'll get your first month for just $10. No long contract. Cancel anytime.

How to watch an India vs England 2nd Test live stream in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to the India vs England series, but be warned that play begins at 4 am UK for the 2nd Test.

TNT Sports costs £29.99 per month and it'll also let you watch exclusive coverage of Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League soccer. Online streaming is done through Discovery Plus, which also carries cycling, snooker and winter sports. You can find that here.

How to watch an India vs England 2nd Test live stream in Australia

You can watch India vs England on Fox Sports 505 in Australia, with play set to begin at 3 pm AEDT across all five days of the 2nd Test.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and every other game of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

Best of all, new customers get a 7-day FREE trial, and Kayo carries loads more live sport, including F1, the NBA and PGA Tour golf.

How to watch India vs England 2nd Test from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the India vs England 2nd Test live stream on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the India vs England 2nd Test start?

The India vs England 2nd Test starts at 9.30 am local time. So that's 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Thursday, February 1 – or 4 am UK / 3 pm AEDT on Friday, February 2.

All you need to know about India vs England

What are the India vs England teams? India: TBA England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.