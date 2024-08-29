How to watch K-Pop Idols: stream the Korean pop documentary show online

The new docuseries K-Pop Idols gives fans of the musical genre a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to be in one of these groups, and you can watch it from Friday, August 30.

K-Pop Idols follows three junior K-Pop acts: Cravity, Blackswan and Jessi. We follow as they start their careers with world tours, roster changes and personal dramas taking their toll on the groups.

So while K-Pop Idols will be a fun watch for fans of K-Pop, people who aren't as well-versed in the genre could find it an interesting insight into the industry and factory-style creation of these acts.

So if you're interested in watching K-Pop Idols, here's how you can do so around the world.

How to watch K-Pop Idols

Wherever you live in the world, there will be one way to watch K-Pop Idols: Apple TV Plus. The docuseries was created as an original for Apple's streaming service and so it won't play on TV or land on any other platform.

While Apple can often be a stickler for weekly release schedules for many shows, that isn't always the case with documentaries. Case in point: all six episodes of K-Pop Idols will land on the platform on the same day of Friday, August 30. So you can watch them at your leisure.

Apple TV Plus normally costs $9.99 per month or £8.99 per month, with no annual option, but there are ways to save money which you can find if you scroll down. You may see a $14.99 / £8.99 Apple TV Plus MLS plan too but this is for streaming sports, and if you sign up you won't be able to watch TV shows like K-Pop Idols.

How to watch K-Pop Idols for free

One of the reasons that lots of people enjoy checking out Apple TV Plus is because it does something that most streaming services no longer do: it offers out free trials to let you check out its shows before you pay for them.

Our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials will help you find lots of these taster deals. They range from one month to twelve, and different options are open to different people depending on whether you're a customer to other services. If you're not, there's still a shorter trial for anybody.