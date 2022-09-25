Want to watch Karen Pirie online? Here's where you need to go.

Karen Pirie is a three-part ITV crime miniseries based on a series of books by legendary Scottish crime writer, Val McDermid. Like the books, the series follows the titular young Scottish detective as she tackles a range of crimes.

Karen Pirie's first season is based on The Distant Echo (opens in new tab), the first book in the series and will see her tackling a brutal cold case — the murder of Rosie Duff — twenty-five years on from the original attack.

No charges were ever made over Rosie's death, even though there was suspicion surrounding a group of drunken students who said they were the ones who found her body. In the present, Karen is placed in charge of the cold case review, where she will uncover flaws in the initial investigation and resistance from other officers as she tries to find out what really happened back in 1996.

Here's how to watch Karen Pirie online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Karen Pirie online in the UK

Karen Pirie premieres on ITV on Sunday, September 25 at 8 pm. The remaining two parts will air on a weekly basis at the same time in the same place.

Episodes will also be made available to stream on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).

How to watch Karen Pirie online from anywhere

There's an easy way to watch Karen Pirie if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch Karen Pirie online in the US

At the time of writing, we don't know whether there are plans to make Karen Pirie available to stream in the US. As and when we hear anything, we'll be sure to update this guide.