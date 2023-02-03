M. Night Shyamalan has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats for years. Knock at the Cabin is his latest thriller

The story revolves around a group of four strangers (played by Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn) who show up to a remote cabin in the woods where a young family (Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Kristen Cui) is enjoying a vacation. The strangers inform the family that a sacrifice is needed to save the world, and what comes from that is pure terror.

The movie is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a 68% score from critics and a 73% score from audience members. What to Watch writer Jason Best called the movie a “tense and ambiguous thriller” in his review .

Here’s how you can watch Knock at the Cabin.

How to watch Knock at the Cabin in movie theaters

Knock at the Cabin premieres in US and UK theaters on February 3, 2023.

Check your local theater listings to see when and where Knock at the Cabin is playing near you. You can also search Fandango (opens in new tab)for information about showtimes at theaters in your area.

How to stream Knock at the Cabin

Knock at the Cabin is available exclusively in theaters for the start of its theatrical run. As a Universal Pictures movie, it should arrive on Peacock within four months of its release date, which means you can expect to see it on the streaming platform by June 2023 if not sooner.

We imagine that the movie will land on digital platforms for purchase prior to its streaming release as well. As soon as we learn more information about streaming release dates we’ll add that information right here.

What else to know about Knock at the Cabin

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."