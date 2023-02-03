How to watch Knock at the Cabin
How to watch the new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan.
M. Night Shyamalan has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats for years. Knock at the Cabin is his latest thriller
The story revolves around a group of four strangers (played by Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn) who show up to a remote cabin in the woods where a young family (Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Kristen Cui) is enjoying a vacation. The strangers inform the family that a sacrifice is needed to save the world, and what comes from that is pure terror.
The movie is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a 68% score from critics and a 73% score from audience members. What to Watch writer Jason Best called the movie a “tense and ambiguous thriller” in his review.
Here’s how you can watch Knock at the Cabin.
How to watch Knock at the Cabin in movie theaters
Knock at the Cabin premieres in US and UK theaters on February 3, 2023.
Check your local theater listings to see when and where Knock at the Cabin is playing near you. You can also search Fandango (opens in new tab)for information about showtimes at theaters in your area.
How to stream Knock at the Cabin
Knock at the Cabin is available exclusively in theaters for the start of its theatrical run. As a Universal Pictures movie, it should arrive on Peacock within four months of its release date, which means you can expect to see it on the streaming platform by June 2023 if not sooner.
We imagine that the movie will land on digital platforms for purchase prior to its streaming release as well. As soon as we learn more information about streaming release dates we’ll add that information right here.
What else to know about Knock at the Cabin
Here's the official synopsis of the film:
"While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."
Whether you’ve seen Knock at the Cabin or are waiting to watch it, you can get a hearty helping of Shyamalan’s trademark chills and thrills by tuning in to Servant on Apple TV Plus. The series, which is executive produced by Shyamalan, is in its fourth and final season. You can catch up on the previous three seasons on the platform now.
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.
